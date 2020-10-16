Danelectro releases '59DC short-scale bass

Danelectro has revealed details of its new short-scale bass guitar model, the '59DC – the company reckons it's a "halfway house" between an electric guitar and a full-scale bass.

Available in Black Metalflake, Copper and Vintage Cream finishes, the '59DC's chief features include that 29.75" scale length; a semi-hollow, double-cutaway shorthorn body shape; and Danelectro's own high-output Alnico Lipstick pickups – which can be controlled via its single volume and tone controls and three-way selector switch.

The model also features a C-shaped neck profile with a bolt-on design, and a 24-fret fingerboard.

Image 1 of 3 Danelectro '59DC in Black Metalflake (Image credit: Danelectro) Image 2 of 3 Danelectro '59DC in Copper (Image credit: Danelectro) Image 3 of 3 Danelectro '59DC in Vintage Cream (Image credit: Danelectro)

The bass also boasts milestone visual touches that celebrate the company's legacy, including its 'coke-bottle' headstock and seal-shaped scratchplate.

Modern additions include vintage-style smooth-geared tuners, a precision-cut aluminum nut and a fully adjustable bridge.

The '59DC is available soon for $539. For more information, head to Danelectro.