“At home I have this thing that’s now 30 years old called a Zoom”: David Gilmour has one of the most revered guitar tones of all time – but he still uses a 30-year-old Zoom multi-FX for his home demos

By
Contributions from
,
published

He may have once had a guitar worth $4 million, and you'll still see physical heads and cabinets at his live shows, but when laying tracks down at home, the Pink Floyd legend's tastes are far from expensive

David Gilmour performs at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy on September 27, 2024
(Image credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Guitar World, David Gilmour maintained that his signature Fender Stratocasters felt the same to him as his iconic Black Strat, which was sold at auction in 2019 for a cool $3,975,000.

Though there are a few he says he'd never auction off, not to mention his steadfast belief that vintage guitars are superior to newer ones, Gilmour isn't too precious about most of the guitars he's owned over the decades.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

With contributions from