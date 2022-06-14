NAMM 2022: Tour the ins and outs of Donner's innovative Rising-G Pro carbon fiber acoustic guitar

NAMM 2022: With the unveiling of its intelligent DMI Smart Guitar, three new DST series electric guitars, and the headless, travel-friendly Hush-I Silent guitar, Donner turned more than a few heads at this year's NAMM show.

Also drawing attention was the company's 2022 Rising-G Pro, its newest foray into carbon fiber technology.

With its sleek, futuristic "barrel" design – in part comprising Japanese T700 carbon fiber panels, a three-piece neck with an HPL (high-pressure laminate) fingerboard, and a parametric soundhole – the Rising-G Pro was a must-see at the show, so see it we did at Donner's NAMM booth.

There, we got the low down on the model, which was designed – with the help of Donner's proprietary bracing system – to possess the resonance and frequency range of luxury guitars far beyond its modest price range.

Described by Donner as "very low-maintenance," the Rising-G Pro was built to be a travel-friendly alternative to more finicky and delicate wood-based acoustics. It will be available – in acoustic and acoustic-electric iterations – starting in early July, though its price has yet to be revealed as of press time.

Be sure to read our NAMM 2022 news hub and live blog, too, to learn more about all of the hot new releases we saw at this year's edition of the world’s biggest guitar gear show.

For more info on the Rising-G Pro, visit Donner (opens in new tab).