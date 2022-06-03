NAMM 2022: Donner expands its DST family of electric guitars with three new ultra-affordable six-strings

NAMM 2022: Donner's had a stellar showing at this year's NAMM show so far. Highlights of its product offerings include the carbon fiber Rising-G Pro acoustic, the ultra-portable, headless Hush-I Silent guitar and the entry-level DMI Smart Guitar, which aims to assist entry-level players with Berklee-approved courses.

Now, with the new expansion of its line of DST electric guitars, the company shows no signs of slowing down.

New to the DST family – in addition to the DST-400, which arrived earlier this year, are three new models, the DST-100 Standard Series, DST-200 Designer Series and DST-152 Seeker Series.

Let's dive into each of the models' specs below.

DST-100 Standard Series

(Image credit: Donner)

Described by Donner as “perfect for young learners and entry-level musicians”, the DST-100 Standard Series features a full-sized basswood body, Canadian maple neck, non-locking chrome tuners, a six-saddle, vintage-style synchronized tremolo and an HSS pickup configuration.

This guitar is available in six colorways: Sunburst, Black, Red, Sapphire Blue, Lake Blue and Yellow.

Price-wise, you can get your hands on the DST-100 Standard Series for $169.99, and it'll also come with an amp, tuner, capo and more.

DST-200 Designer Series

(Image credit: Donner)

Designed with “versatility in mind”, the DST-200 Designer Series is made for playing a multitude of genres, from pop to metal.

It features a solid poplar body, C-shaped Canadian maple neck, chrome tuners, six-saddle, vintage-style synchronized tremolo and an HSS pickup configuration with the option to coil-split the bridge humbucker.

Only two color options are available for the DST-200 Designer Series: Black and Pink. It comes with a price tag of $199.99.

DST-152 Seeker Series

(Image credit: Donner)

Available in Ice Blue, Polar White, Sunburst and Black colorways, the DST-152 Seeker Series aims to bring “perfect tone” and enable players to break through the “creative bottleneck”.

Build-wise, it features a solid poplar body, Canadian maple neck, Indian laurel/maple fingerboard, vintage tuning machine and a six-saddle vintage-style synchronized tremolo.

Electronics come by way of an HSS pickup configuration with, like the DST-200 Designer Series, a coil-splittable humbucker.

This guitar retails at $219.99 for a beginner's starter pack, which also includes an amp, tuner, capo and more.

DST-400 Seeker Series

(Image credit: Donner)

While the DST-400 Seeker Series actually dropped earlier this year, it's part of the DST Family, so let's take a minute to refresh ourselves on its specs.

Touted as the “most important member of the DST Family”, the DST-400 Seeker Series features a premium alder body for “classic tones”, C-shaped AAA Canadian maple neck, vintage-style tuning machines, a two-point tremolo bridge with a cold-rolled steel block for added sustain and playability, and an HSS pickup configuration with a coil-splittable humbucker.

This guitar's available finished in either Green or Black, and retails at $169.99.

