Dunlop teams up with Tool's Justin Chancellor for fuzz-loaded signature Cry Baby Wah

Dunlop has joined forces with Tool bassist Justin Chancellor for a signature Cry Baby Wah pedal, which boasts a modified circuit and some versatile tonal appointments.

Dubbed a “multi-tool of sonic craftsmanship”, Chancellor’s wah pedal serves up three of the bass guitar player’s favorite effects: a custom-voiced midrange filter, a chainsaw-esque vintage fuzz and a classic modified wah, which promises “bright aggression”.

The UK Filter voice boasts a custom solid-state circuit that pays homage to the envelope-like filtering of the tone control on Chancellor’s bass, and can be combined with the fuzz to curate smooth, synth-y sounds.

Elsewhere, the wah utilizes a classic red Fasel Inductor and takes inspiration from the circuitry of a modified Cry Baby, which has been favored for its harmonics and aggressive character.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Dunlop) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Dunlop) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Dunlop) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Dunlop)

As for the fuzz, Chancellor’s preferred tone has been modeled off an unspecified device of vintage UK origin – Dunlop has handily supplied Tool's Jambi as a reference track – and at default is the only thing you’ll hear when using the rocker pedal.

Each additional effect can be selected via the onboard control layout, which features two footswitches that flick between the Wah and Fuzz modes, as well as individual Volume and Q control knobs for the Wah and UK Filter effects.

While Volume is self-explanatory, Q adjusts the bandpass shape for each voice from wide to narrow.

The fuzz tones, meanwhile, are controlled by three parameters for Fuzz, Tone and Volume, with a Fuzz Independent side-mounted kick switch and LED indicator allowing you to access uncompromising fuzz tones without additional wah action.

As for how Chancellor himself uses the pedal with his own Tool rig, Dunlop says he uses the UK Filter by itself, but will combine the Wah and Fuzz voices for his heavy-hitting soundscapes.

The Justin Chancellor Cry Baby Wah will be available November 19 for $299.

For more information in the meantime, head over to Dunlop.