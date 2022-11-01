Ernie Ball Music Man launches new 35th anniversary StingRay 5 bass guitar

In celebration of the model's 35th anniversary, Ernie Ball Music Man has launched a special new edition of the StingRay 5 bass guitar.

First announced back in June, the high-end, special edition five-string comes in both single- and dual-humbucker incarnations. You can hear the bass in action below.

The 35th Anniversary StingRay 5 sports an ash body with a spalted top that boasts a thin maple veneer, and a roasted figured maple neck with a 34" ebony fretboard sporting 22 wide, high profile, stainless steel frets with copper pearlescent block inlays.

Depending on which option you pick, there are either one or two Ernie Ball Music Man humbuckers with neodymium magnets, controlled by a three-band EQ active preamp, a master volume knob, and a three-way blade pickup switch.

Elsewhere, there's a black-plated standard Music Man bridge with a hardened steel bridge plate and stainless steel saddles, an adjustable truss rod, and custom Music Man tuners.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man ) (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man )

The Ernie Ball Music Man 35th Anniversary StingRay 5 bass guitar is available now – in a Spalted Sunburst finish and with an included certificate of authenticity – for $3,799 (for the single-humbucker version) or $3,899 (for the dual-humbucker version).

The single-humbucker build is limited to 225 instruments, while the dual-humbucker anniversary StingRay 5 is limited to a mere 25 examples.

Its release comes just a couple of months after the company added a small handful of limited-edition finishes to its Short Scale Stingray collection.

For more info on the bass, visit Ernie Ball Music Man (opens in new tab).