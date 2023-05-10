Electro-Harmonix’s most metal pedal yet: the Hell Melter takes the Boss HM-2 circuit to new extremes

Electro-Harmonix is a brand that appeals to guitarists of all types, but its latest distortion pedal – the Hell Melter – is a two-footed plunge into the metal world.

Under its fiery surface the circuit is based around Boss’ classic HM-2. The original is sometimes referred to as the ‘chainsaw distortion’, thanks to the buzzsaw-like tone it produced.

That sound became a cornerstone of the Swedish death metal movement when it was embraced by the likes of Entombed and Unleashed. It was also favored by UK shoegaze stalwarts My Bloody Valentine.

EHX’s take on the circuit offers some of its ancestor's traditional features, but adds a heap of new controls as well, allowing heavy-minded players to take the pedal to new extremes, while offering more precise tone-sculpting, to boot.

In addition to the usual Level, Distortion and active EQ, there’s now parametric mid controls, and mini dials for dry level and the built-in noise gate. Players also get the choice of two modes: ‘Normal’ (the iconic buzzsaw tone) and the higher-gain ‘Burn’.

Engaging the latter will “open up the sound of the pedal significantly by switching to more open clipping options and boosting the internal voltage for more headroom,” says EHX.

Using the dry level control, meanwhile, will mix in clean, dry signal to the distortion tone, which the firm says can help to maintain clarity when stacking it with amp distortion or other pedals.

Finally, the Hell Melter offers an extra footswitch, labeled Boost, which adds gain at the input stage and offers adjustable volume.

It’s all wrapped-up in none-more-metal flaming demon artwork – which is notable for being a world away from the lovingly retro stylings of its usual output, not least, EHX’s recent collaboration with JHS, the Lizard Queen.

We loved the look of the Lizard Queen – and EHX’s iconic vintage designs, of course – but we also take this flaming death metal aesthetic as an encouraging sign that the brand is not too lost in its own mythology to experiment. It clearly knows its market on this one, too...

On that point, do we sense there is something demonic in the price tag? The number of this beast is $176.66.

EHX isn’t the only firm to reinvent the HM-2, of course. KMA Audio Machines introduced the WURHM distortion in 2020, while Boss unleashed its own Waza Craft-tweaked HM-2 in 2021.

For more information on the EHX Hell Melter, head to Electro-Harmonix (opens in new tab).