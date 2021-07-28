Ernie Ball Music Man unveils stunning July 2021 additions to Ball Family Reserve collection

Ernie Ball Music Man has lifted the lid on the new electric and bass guitars that form the July 2021 extension of the Ball Family Reserve Collection.

The range is designed to offer high-spec rarities and artist models that have previously not been available for wider purchase, with new instruments added every month.

For the July 2021 run, the firm has added two new electric guitars and two new basses, including the Stingray Special HH Kingpin, Cutlass Floyd HSS Bull Head, Stingray RS Governor and Bongo 5 HH Crescendo.

Matching headstocks are the theme of the month, it seems, but you can find out a little more about each of the new models below...

Stingray Special HH Kingpin

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Available in matte black, the String Special HH Kingpin bass offers a matching painted headstock, a maple neck and fingerboard and an HH pickup configuration, with gold hardware. It’s limited to a run of 106 instruments.

Cutlass Floyd HSS Bull Head

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

There’s an eye-catching Blue Sparkle finish (on both the body and headstock) for the Cutlass Floyd, while the HSS pickups package a DiMarzio Axis bridge humbucker with two custom Ernie Ball Music Man single coils. There’s also that namesake customized Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo. This one’s limited to 65 instruments.

Stingray RS Governor

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Featuring a tasteful Silverburst finish, the Stringray RS Governor has a roasted maple neck and ebony ‘board. It also comes equipped with Schaller locking tuners. Limited to a run of 75 instruments.

Bongo 5 HH Crescendo

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The final instrument to join the July 2021 collection is another bass, though this one is a five-string model. The Bongo 5 HH Crescendo has a white sparkle finish with contrasting black volume and tone knobs. It’s got a roasted maple neck with 24 frets and is limited to a run of 66 instruments worldwide.

For more information on the March 2021 Ball Family Reserve collection, head to Ernie Ball Music Man.