Ernie Ball unveils a spectrum of new finishes for its flagship guitars and basses

Ernie Ball Music Man has announced a plethora of new finishes for many of its flagship electric guitar and bass models, including the StingRay RS, Cutlass RS, StingRay Special bass and many more.

In terms of electric guitars, the offset StingRay RS is set to receive two brand-new finishes, Powder Blue and Burnt Amber. The company's Cutlass RS model is now available in two new finishes for both its SSS- and HSS-configured models, Powder Blue and Vintage Tobacco.

And finally, the Strat-style Sabre model is now available in Gator Burst, giving players five color options to choose from, along with Honey Suckle, Bougie Burst, Deep Blue Burst and Cobra Burst.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Three of EBMM's bass guitar models have received additional color options for 2021, too. Chief among these is the fan favorite StingRay Special bass, which comes in a whopping 8 new variants: Amethyst Sparkle, Black, Snowy Night, Raspberry Burst, Smoked Chrome, Speed Blue, Burnt Ends and Forest Green. These new finishes are available on both four- and five-string variants of the StingRay Special.

Lastly, the company's Bongo Bass – which comes in four-, five- and six-string configurations – is now available in a new Harvest Orange finish.

For more information, head over to Ernie Ball Music Man.