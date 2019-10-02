ESP’s new Kirk Hammett Sparkle Ouija guitars promise a spirited performance

ESP has announced four new Kirk Hammett Ouija electric guitars, now appearing in a rather purdy sparkle finish, as sported by the guitarist on Metallica’s recent world tours.

Two ESP and two LTD models will be available in Purple Sparkle and Red Sparkle finishes, with the Ouija Board graphic in gold, plus custom star and moon inlays.

(Image credit: ESP Guitars)

Both offer neck-through-body construction, a three-piece extra-thin U-shaped maple neck with ebony fingerboard and Hammett’s signature EMG KH Bone Breaker pickups.

The Custom Shop-built ESP KH-2 Sparkle Ouija adds a scalloped fretboard for frets 17-24, genuine mother-of-pearl inlays and a Floyd Rose Original tremolo, as opposed to the LTD’s Floyd Rose 1000 Series.

This luxury version also comes with a special Ouija case and Certificate of Authenticity signed by Hammett.

The LTD Ouija Sparkle is available to preorder for $1,399, and just 500 guitars will be produced in each finish.

Anyone after the ESP version will need to wait until next year, when just 30 of each finish will be produced for $12,000.

For more info, spell out ESP Guitars in your browser.

These latest models follow ESP’s Natural-finished Ouija limited-editions, which were unveiled this time last year.