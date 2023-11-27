The Fender Aerodyne Special Stratocaster is one of best guitars I reviewed this year – and now the entire range has $200 off I might be adding it to my collection on a permanent basis

Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of reviewing a Fender Aerodyne Special Stratocater – a new-and-improved Japanese-made Strat that left a lasting impression on me. In fact, I was so impressed with the uber-ergonomic instrument that I’d put it up there as one of my favorite guitars I reviewed this year (and I’ve had my hands on a fair few).

With that in mind, I’m pleased to report Sweetwater has slashed the price of its Aerodyne Special stock not once, but twice, meaning each instrument is now available for $799.99 for a limited time only.

As well as the SSS-configured Chocolate Burst model that I was sent back in March, Sweetwater’s sale extends to encompass Aerodyne Special Telecasters, Jazz Basses and Precision Basses, as well as HSS Strats.

My personal highlights include the SSS Aerodyne Strat (no surprise there) – which is available in California Blue, Chocolate Burst and Bright White for $799.99 – but given the chance I’d also fancy having a go on the $799.99 Dolphin Gray Metallic Telecaster or Speed Green Metallic HSS Stratocaster.

For bassists, I’d encourage you to check out the Chocolate Burst Jazz Bass – that thing looks killer.

Fender Aerodyne guitars and basses: up to $550 off

We all love Fender's made-in-Japan guitars here at GW. Love 'em. They rarely make it to US shores, but the high-spec Aerodyne Special series did… and they're seeing massive discounts right now. Fender has slashed the price of these guitars and basses twice over the weekend, meaning you can now get any one of the series for just $799, rather than the original $1,299+. I reviewed one of 'em earlier this year, and couldn't find fault in its sultry curves, smooth-operating Babicz trem and endlessly playable satin-finished neck. At this price, I'm tempted to add one to my collection on a permanent basis.

As mentioned above, I was thoroughly impressed with the Aerodyne Special Stratocaster when I took it for a test drive. Simply to hold, the streamlined basswood body is arguably more comfortable and convenient than your regularly contoured, alder-bodied Strat, and the generous modern C maple neck makes navigating the supremely playable 12” rosewood fingerboard a breeze.

Another highlight that I fell in love with was the Babicz Z-Series FCH-2 Point Tremolo, which was an absolute blast to play. Sure, it looks sleek and fits the Aerodyne vibe, but it’s also immensely practical – comfortable under the fretting hand and responsive to some expansive whammy bar action.

To quote my 4.5 out of 5 star review, “Sounds and feel aside, this really is a beautiful Strat with looks to match its resonant and dynamic character. Sleek and elegant with the perfect marriage of modern playability and timeless Strat tones and feel, this might be the best Aerodyne yet.

“Perhaps even more impressively, no other Fender we can think of behaves quite like it. Translation: pick it up and you’ll struggle to put it down.”

It’s probably fair to say the rest of the Aerodyne Special range is of an equally strong caliber. Plus, with a huge range of colors and fretboard options available, you sure as hell won’t find another Fender instrument out there quite like these ones.

It might finally be time for me to add the Aerodyne Special Stratocaster to my collection on a permanent basis, but with $200 off the entire range I’m also in half a mind to check out a Tele. That California Blue model is calling my name…

Head over to our guide to the best Cyber Monday guitar deals and Sweetwater Cyber Monday guitar deals for more smashing savings.