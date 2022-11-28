Our favorite beginner acoustic guitar, the Fender CD-60S, has had $44 knocked off the asking price this Cyber Monday

The Fender CD-60S is our favorite beginner acoustic guitar and constantly in demand, so we’re amazed to see an impressive discount on this classic first acoustic as part of this year’s Cyber Monday guitar deals.

Fender.com is currently selling the CD-60S for just $155.99 – that's a $44 saving on the regular $199 price. But wait, it gets better: Fender's offer is on the CD-60S dreadnought pack V2, which comes with everything you need to get started, including a gigbag, picks, strap, spare strings and a three-month subscription to Fender Play.

The CD-60S is such a great-value acoustic because it features a solid spruce top, which is key to delivering a warm acoustic tone. We're big fans of the mahogany-topped model, too (which is also available for $159 from Amazon, but minus the added accessories).

With a dreadnought body style, the CD-60S delivers a rich low-end, while the guitar is easy to play thanks to a specially designed neck shape, rolled fingerboard edges and low action (aka the distance between the strings and the fingerboard).

Get over to Fender.com to snap up this deal while it lasts – this pack is actually cheaper than buying the CD-60S on its own, so we'd wager it won't hang around for long…

And if this isn't quite what you're looking for, we've got an entire guide dedicated to the best Cyber Monday beginner acoustic guitar deals.

Fender CD-60S: $199 $155 at Fender.com

