Fender continues its Rarities hot streak with the Flame Maple Top Stratocaster HSS Thinline

Fender has unveiled the latest addition to its ever-growing Rarities line of electric guitars, the Flame Maple Top Stratocaster HSS Thinline.

The new limited-edition model sports a flame maple top (‘natch) with a Violin Burst finish, along with a semi-hollow mahogany body, modern Deep C solid rosewood neck and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

Pickups are Custom Shop '69 Strat single coils in the neck and middle positions and a Custom Double-Tap humbucker at the bridge. Controls include a master volume (with an S-1 switch to split the 'bucker) and two tone knobs, as well as a five-way selector blade.

Other features include a two-point synchronized tremolo bridge, Fender Standard Cast/Sealed Staggered tuners and nickel/chrome hardware.

The new models follows a handful of impressive Rarities series entries, including the Quilt Maple Top Stratocaster, Quilt Maple Top Telecaster, Flame Ash Top Stratocaster, Flame Maple Top Stratocaster, Flame Maple Top Chambered Telecaster and the Flame Koa Top Stratocaster.

The Flame Maple Top Stratocaster HSS Thinline comes with a brown hardshell case, and is available now for $2,499.99.

