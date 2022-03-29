Fender expands its most affordable line of guitar amps with new Frontman 20G model

By published

The beginners-oriented amp boasts 20 watts of power and a switchable Drive channel with its own volume knob

Fender's Frontman 20G amplifier
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has expanded its most affordable line of guitar amps with a new model, the Frontman 20G.

Weighing in at just 15 pounds, and boasting both a no-frills control layout and attractively low price tag, the model is a prime new contender in the beginner guitar amps category. 

For starters, the Frontman 20G produces 20 watts of power into an 8” Fender Special Design Speaker, twice the output of its smaller sibling, the Frontman 10G.

Controls come in the form of a pair of volume knobs – one each for the clean and Drive channels – a gain knob, and a three band-EQ comprised of treble, middle, and bass controls.

That aforementioned Drive channel is accessible via a select switch on the control panel, which also features an 1/8 inch aux input and 1/8 inch headphone output, for easy silent practice. 

Image 1 of 2

Fender's Frontman 20G amplifier

(Image credit: Fender)
Image 2 of 2

Fender's Frontman 20G amplifier

(Image credit: Fender)

The Fender Frontman 20G amplifier features a classic black textured vinyl covering, a silver-strand grille cloth and a molded plastic strap with nickel-plated caps, and is available now for $129.

Though parallel to the admittedly more versatile (and extremely popular) Mustang Micro in the Fender amp range in terms of price, the Frontman 20G can be thought of as a competitor to the likes of the similarly-priced, two-channel, 20-watt Orange Crush 20.

For more info on the amp, visit Fender

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.