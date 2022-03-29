Fender expands its most affordable line of guitar amps with new Frontman 20G model

Fender has expanded its most affordable line of guitar amps with a new model, the Frontman 20G.

Weighing in at just 15 pounds, and boasting both a no-frills control layout and attractively low price tag, the model is a prime new contender in the beginner guitar amps category.

For starters, the Frontman 20G produces 20 watts of power into an 8” Fender Special Design Speaker, twice the output of its smaller sibling, the Frontman 10G.

Controls come in the form of a pair of volume knobs – one each for the clean and Drive channels – a gain knob, and a three band-EQ comprised of treble, middle, and bass controls.

That aforementioned Drive channel is accessible via a select switch on the control panel, which also features an 1/8 inch aux input and 1/8 inch headphone output, for easy silent practice.

The Fender Frontman 20G amplifier features a classic black textured vinyl covering, a silver-strand grille cloth and a molded plastic strap with nickel-plated caps, and is available now for $129.

Though parallel to the admittedly more versatile (and extremely popular) Mustang Micro in the Fender amp range in terms of price, the Frontman 20G can be thought of as a competitor to the likes of the similarly-priced, two-channel, 20-watt Orange Crush 20.

For more info on the amp, visit Fender.