Fender reveals exotic new looks for the American Acoustasonic Stratocaster

Since the series’ launch last year, Fender has been proving skeptics of its radical acoustic-electric hybrid wrong with astonishing American Acoustasonic Stratocaster performances from the likes of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Striking Matches and Naia Izumi. And now the company has outfitted its latest Acoustasonic with two new limited-edition looks.

Two new versions of the Acoustasonic Strat will be available: one with a Cocobolo body and White Limba neck; the other with a Ziricote body and Black Limba neck. You might remember the company giving the Tele a similar treatment this time last year.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster in Cocobolo (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster in Cocobolo (Image credit: Fender)

Otherwise, the guitars boast the same Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine, with 10 different sonic combinations delivered via a trio of pickups: under-saddle piezo, internal body sensor and N4 magnetic.

These kinds of luxurious appointments don’t come cheap, of course: when these limited-editions land on October 1, they’ll set you back $3,299 apiece.

Image 1 of 2 Fender Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster in Ziricote (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Fender Limited Edition American Acoustasonic Stratocaster in Ziricote (Image credit: Fender)

For more info on the Fender American Acoustasonic Stratocaster, head over to our in-depth review.