Fender takes on Amazon Prime Day with discounts on Squier, Acoustasonic, clothing and more

As you are undoubtedly aware by now, Amazon has fired up its deals machine prematurely, dropping the Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) a full month ahead of Black Friday. While this is a great place to grab a tech-based bargain or discounted home furnishings, we still believe it’s best to leave the six-string deals to the professionals – and luckily, Fender has entered the fray with huge discounts on Squier, Acoustasonic, amps and clothing (opens in new tab).

The Fender site is currently brimming with tasty discounts on all of your favourites, with everything from legendary combo amps , game-changing acoustic electric hybrids and the best beginner electric guitars on the market, all seeing their prices slashed.

With around 100 different products across four sales categories, it can get a little exhausting trying to find the best bargain, so with that in mind, here are a few of the deals we are the most excited about.

(opens in new tab) Fender sale: Squier, Acoustasonic, amps & clothing (opens in new tab)

The Fender site is the place to go if you are looking to save on a brand-new guitar and you want to look good doing it. For a limited time, you can score huge savings on everything from Squier guitars (opens in new tab) to the insanely popular Acoustasonic range, powerful practice amps (opens in new tab) and a slew of t-shirts, hoodies and accessories.

It’s no secret that we are massive fans of offset guitars here at Guitar World, and therefore it makes sense that we are immediately drawn to the Classic Vibe ‘60s Jazzmaster, which is down to only $419.99 (opens in new tab). This affordable Jazzmaster gives you all the vintage charm of the original, just at a fraction of the price – and frankly, we love it!

Obviously, your new guitar will need a new amp, and at $149.99, you really can’t go wrong with the Mustang LT25 (opens in new tab). This do-it-all modeling amp delivers a stellar range of tones, it's very easy to use and we think it sounds absolutely brilliant – and it’s even better at this price!

Fender’s Acoustasonic range took the world by storm when they initially hit the scene, and they have proven that there really is a place for an electric/acoustic hybrid. If you fancy seeing what all the fuss is about, then now is the time to grab one, as the Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is now $1,049.99 (opens in new tab).

As well as many more electric guitars , amps and acoustics, you'll also find a massive range of Fender clothing and wearables (opens in new tab), which have also been dramatically reduced in price. There are many different styles and sizes available, so head over and take a look.

