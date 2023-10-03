Forget Black Friday - Guitar Center just slashed $700 off a Gibson Les Paul in its huge Guitar-A-Thon sale!

Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon sale is an annual event that delivers some frankly epic deals on guitar gear - and well ahead of the Black Friday guitar deals dropping in late November. Us guitarists rarely need another excuse to buy a new piece of gear, but when there are savings this big floating around on everything from electric guitars and amps to accessories, pedals and more, well, it's a no-brainer. How big are these savings? Well, from now until 11 October, you can score up to 35% off big-name brands, such as Gibson, Fender, Yamaha, Boss, Line 6, and so much more.

When we say great gear, we mean some of the very best, from the biggest names in the game. Some of our favorite deals include a mind-blowing $700 off the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V, $119 off the stunning Epiphone Hummingbird Performer and $250 off this well-specced Fender Player Stratocaster.

Whether you're leveling up your rig ready for your next gig, there's a recording session on the horizon, or you've simply earned a treat, there's so much discounted gear up for grabs that you're sure to find something that fits the bill.

Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon: Up to 35% off

Just launched last week, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up and running until October 11, giving you a great chance to bag some bargain gear. With up to 35% off a huge range of guitars, amps, and effects, it's a top choice for finding a great deal this week.

Bassists haven't been forgotten, either. There's a tidy $100 off the Markbass Little Mark Tube 800 bass head and a monumental $180 off this Fender Player Jazz Bass Plus Top.

As we said, there's plenty on offer for everyone here – but you've only got until October 11th to bag a bargain, so don't wait too long and risk missing out on the good stuff.

