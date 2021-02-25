Former I Killed The Prom Queen bassist Sean Kennedy dies aged 35

Sean Kennedy – former I Killed The Prom Queen and Deez Nuts bassist – has died aged 35.

Kennedy reportedly passed away on February 23, and as of yet, his cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

Following the news of his passing, members of the Australian heavy metal scene have taken to social media to pay their respects.

Former I Killed The Prom Queen vocalist Michael Carter wrote, “For years we stood side by side on stage or in band photos. We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way [too] fast.

“We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend. As the years passed us by I’m glad we’ve always been there for each other. When I called you last week I didn't think it would be the last. I wish I could say goodbye.”

Among others to pay tribute are fellow Australian metallers The Amity Affliction, who write, “Rest easy dear friend. We send all our love and thoughts to SK's friends and family,” and Kennedy's former Deez Nuts bandmate JJ Peters, who simply writes “I love you SK.”

Kennedy joined I Killed The Prom Queen shortly after the band's formation, and appeared on their first two albums, When Goodbye Means Forever and Music for the Recently Deceased, as well as the group's interim 2005 EP, Your Past Comes Back to Haunt You.

He left the band in 2013, and was replaced by Benjamin Coyte, who appeared on the group's final album, 2014's Beloved.

While Kennedy had been a partial member of Deez Nuts since 2008, his departure from I Killed The Prom Queen allowed him to join the band full-time. He appeared on four of the band's albums: Stay True, Word Is Bond, Binge & Purgatory and You Got Me Fucked Up. He remained a member of Deez Nuts until his death.