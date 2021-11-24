G&L updates Fullerton Deluxe bass guitar line with Western sugar pine body JB-5

G&L has tweaked its Fullerton Deluxe bass guitar line, updating it with the Western sugar pine body JB-5.

According to G&L, sugar pine is a light wood with striking resonance, and on this bass it's paired with a maple neck boasting a 9 1/2″ radius and Jescar 57110 medium-jumbo nickel-silver frets.

Sonically, the bass is armed with a pair of G&L Alnico jazz pickups, controlled by a pair of volume knobs and a single tone knob. Elsewhere, the bass comes loaded with a Saddle Lock bridge with chrome-plated brass saddles and Ultra-Lite tuners with aluminum tapered string posts.

The G&L Fullerton Deluxe JB-5 bass is available now in Tobacco Sunburst (with a Caribbean rosewood fingerboard) and Himalayan Blue (with a maple fingerboard) finishes for $1,799. It comes with a G&L Deluxe hardshell gig bag.

The update follows the company's recent tweak (wider string spacing) of one of its other five-string basses, the L-2500 Series 750.

For more info, stop by G&L.