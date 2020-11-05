Get 50% off D’Addario Classic Pro guitar cables with this essential early Black Friday deal

The shopping event of the year is still a few weeks away, but Sweetwater has already posted some early Black Friday guitar deals, including this killer up to 50% discount off D'Addario guitar cables.

Whatever style you play, whatever rig you use, you’re gonna need cables, and you can now get D’Addario’s ever-popular Classic Pro cables for up to 50% off.

That takes the price of a 10-foot cable down to just $9.99, while a 15-foot is $11.99, and a 20-foot goes for $12.99.

D’Addario’s guitar cables feature low capacitance for a transparent tone, as well as oxygen-free copper, and Geo-Tip Neutrik connectors to keep your connection consistent.

There’s also spiral shielding to reduce noise handling, while single-molded strain relief plugs promise to keep these cables working year after year.

Get yourself connected over at Sweetwater, and for more details from the US retail juggernaut, check out our guide to Sweetwater Black Friday deals.