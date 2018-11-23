Get a Line 6 Spider V 240 for Just $424

At Guitar World, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on guitar gear of all kinds.

The Line 6 Spider V 240 240-watt 2x12” is one of the cheapest modeling combos out there already, and now its price point is even better.

Head on over to Sam Ash, and you can snare this versatile powerhouse for $424, $75 off the original asking price.

The Spider V 240 features 200 amps, cabs and effects, an easy-to-use interface, plus full-range speakers for use with electric and acoustic guitars, and your own music.