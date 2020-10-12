Get Boss’s ME-80 multi-effects pedal for just $249 with this Prime Day-busting deal

It’s only one more sleep til Prime Day, but Guitar Center has already busted the deal door wide open with its mammoth Guitar-A-Thon event, which includes this superb offer on Boss’s ME-80 multi-effects pedal.

Normally, you’d be forking out $299 for this floor-based FX behemoth, but Guitar Center is slashing a mighty $50 off the price, bringing it down to $249 for a limited time only.

The ME-80 is one of the easiest multi-effects pedals to use on the market, thanks to its no-nonsense knob-based operation, but offers an astonishing array of effects from one of the world’s leading effects companies.

As well as the usual array of modulation, delays and reverbs, you get Boss-exclusive Multi-Dimensional Processing sounds, such as the ambient Tera Echo and organ-like Overtone.

Plus, there are a host of COSM preamps and overdrives, an onboard treadle – which lets you handle wah and pitch-shift effects all in one pedal – and a 38-second looper, too.

You can even use the ME-80 to record direct to your computer, thanks to an onboard USB interface, while sounds can be saved and recalled on the pedal itself, and backed up to your computer using Boss's Tone Studio software.

If covering all your FX needs for just $249 sounds good to you, head on over to Guitar Center right this second.

