Get yourself up to $100 off TC Electronic pedals over at Sweetwater - but only whilst stocks last

There are loads of great Black Friday pedal deals out there at the moment, but this offer of up to $100 off TC Electronic stompboxes over at Sweetwater (opens in new tab) has really got us salivating.

Featuring some of the most popular pedals TC Electronic offer, you can get your hands on stalwarts like the Dark Matter distortion and Hall of Fame reverb, as well as some more esoteric offerings like the absolutely barmy Infinite Sample Sustainer.

We’re getting close to the end of the Black Friday bonanza so be sure to check out all of our Cyber Monday guitar deals for lots more bargains.

TC Electronic pedals: up to $100 off at Sweetwater

Whilst stocks last, you can get your paws on a bunch of TC Electronic pedals with up to $100 off. Already outstanding value at their regular retail price, the extra discounts on these make them too good to ignore. There’s loads of choice too, with boost, drive, distortion, reverb, and multi-effects all seeing some tasty discounts.

TC Electronic Plethora X5: $549, $449

This amazing multi-effects pedal has got a massive $100 discount at Sweetwater at the moment. It gives you up to 127 custom pedalboards using any combination of 5 effects, with Reverb, Delay, Octave, Chorus, and loads more to choose from. It’s got loads of ins and outs so it will fit into any rig, and you can do stereo out to get some super wide ambiance. The MASH footswitches give you extra expressivity, letting you control volume swells, freeze effects, and you can even customize the parameter they control too.

TC Electronic PolyTune 3: $99, $79.97

This ingenious little stompbox somehow manages to make a tuner exciting thanks to its unique polyphonic setting, allowing you to tune all six strings simultaneously. Just strum all of your strings at once and you’ll immediately see which strings are out. Its small size means it won’t take up valuable real estate for fuzz or drive pedals, and it’s got a nice $19.03 discount.

TC Electronic Spark Mini: was $69, now $49

This super simple one kob mini stompbox can make a massive difference to your tone. Offering up a 20dB boost, place one of these at the start of your chain and you can use it as a clean boost for a subtle volume increase, or to push your guitar amp into overdrive. They’re already outstanding value at a regular price, but over at Sweetwater, they’ve knocked $20 off to make this pedal an even sweeter deal.

TC Electronic Zeus Drive: was $79, $59

The Zeus is an all-analog drive pedal that pushes hard whilst retaining the dynamic range and warmth of your tone. It’s got a tasty $20 discount at the moment at Sweetwater, and we love the FAT switch for adding in some low-end as well as the dual concentric Gain control that gives you some amp-like tones. It’s a versatile drive pedal that will go nicely on any ‘board, and best of all it doesn’t cost a bomb.

TC Electronic Dark Matter: $69, $49

This distortion pedal is unbelievable value at just $49 at Sweetwater. We’ve had one of these on our pedalboard for years and it’s super versatile, doing everything from smooth breakup to searing distortion tones. The voice switch shifts the bass response, great if you like to switch between clean and drive channels on your amp and the versatile two-knob EQ means it will fit into any existing setup.

TC Electronic Hall of Fame 2: $159, $119

One of the most popular reverb pedals ever, the Hall of Fame 2 just got even better with a hefty discount of $39.66 at Sweetwater. It’s got 8 built-in reverb settings, three slots to load your custom tones, and the super cool Mash footswitch, which you can use like an expression pedal to freeze or add other parameters too. We particularly love the shimmer reverb, which adds some luscious, ethereal tones to your sound.