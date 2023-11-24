Guitar Center is holding its biggest sale of the year, with 15% off a massive range of guitar gear with this coupon code

By Jackson Maxwell
published

We combed through Guitar Center's 15,000-product-strong mega-sale so you don't have to – and found tantalizing deals on the brand-new, Tosin Abasi-favored Bad Cat Jet Black amp, the super well-spec'd BMG Brian May signature model, and a whole lot more

Four discounted items in Guitar Center's massive Black Friday sale
(Image credit: Various)

Those on the hunt for Black Friday guitar deals today will likely have seen quite a few tempting offers from Guitar Center. Indeed, the Guitar Center Black Friday deals that've come across our desks today have been some of the best of the lot, with one highlight being the retailer's 15% coupon for qualifying purchases of $199 or more.

Mind you, there are over 15,000 (!) products to which the discount – which can be had by simply using the code “save15” at checkout – applies, but fear not, we've perused the full sale to find the most enticing on-sale products of the bunch.

Guitar Center: 15% off coupon on 15,000+ products

Guitar Center: 15% off coupon on 15,000+ products
Featuring the fantastically-spec'd BMG Brian May signature model, the brand-new, Tosin Abasi-favored Bad Cat Jet Black amp, a fire-breathing Maxon SM-9 Pro+ Super Metal and more, Guitar Center's mega-sale is the farthest thing from a get-these-out-of-our-inventory push. 

View Deal

Think the mega-sale features only the dust-gatherers in Guitar Center's inventory? Think again. As the beginning of our evidence to the contrary, we'd like to point you first to the Bad Cat Jet Black combo amp

Released literally this week, the Jet Black sounds so good that Animals as Leaders electric guitar virtuoso Tosin Abasi switched from Axe-Fx and amp modeling to a backline featuring Bad Cat's Lynx and then-unreleased Jet Black earlier this year.

Packing four EL84 tubes, the Jet Black is an absolute fire-breather, and the “save15” code brings its price down to just a hair over $2,000. Not an insignificant discount on a product that's been out for less than a week...

Joining the Jet Black on the higher end of the price spectrum is the stately Martin Special HD-28 Style Adirondack VTS, a beautifully-made acoustic guitar that utilizes the firm's proprietary Vintage Tone System to truly embody the feel and sound of its '30s-era ancestor. The Guitar Center coupon takes a whopping $600 off the price tag of this dreadnought – we don't imagine anything resembling true Martin '30s acoustic tone ever getting any cheaper than this. 

Also on sale via the coupon code is the BMG Brian May signature model in Antique Cherry, the smartly-priced signature model of the man who was recently voted the greatest rock guitar player of all time.

Boasting a trio of Burns Tri-Sonic pickups – with individual on/off phasing switches – this guitar offers a lot more flexibility than most guitars at its price point, which is a big part of why we think its one of the best signature guitars available today. With well over $100 off its already-slim $850 price point for Black Friday, this deal is truly a steal.

One of the standouts in the sale's effects department, meanwhile, is the Maxon SM-9 Pro+ Super Metal. Featuring Gain, Level, Scoop and Edge controls, the SM-9 is a more metal-focused offering from the high-gain specialists, and serves up scooped mids and diabolical low-end. Guitar Center's sale brings the price of this super high-quality pedal down below $200, so, if you've ever been tempted to fork out for a Maxon, now's the time to do so. 

Those are just a few of the products Guitar Center has on sale today, so be sure to check out our Guitar Center Black Friday deals page for more.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.