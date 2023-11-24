Guitar Center is holding its biggest sale of the year, with 15% off a massive range of guitar gear with this coupon code

Those on the hunt for Black Friday guitar deals today will likely have seen quite a few tempting offers from Guitar Center. Indeed, the Guitar Center Black Friday deals that've come across our desks today have been some of the best of the lot, with one highlight being the retailer's 15% coupon for qualifying purchases of $199 or more.

Mind you, there are over 15,000 (!) products to which the discount – which can be had by simply using the code “save15” at checkout – applies, but fear not, we've perused the full sale to find the most enticing on-sale products of the bunch.

Guitar Center: 15% off coupon on 15,000+ products

Featuring the fantastically-spec'd BMG Brian May signature model, the brand-new, Tosin Abasi-favored Bad Cat Jet Black amp, a fire-breathing Maxon SM-9 Pro+ Super Metal and more, Guitar Center's mega-sale is the farthest thing from a get-these-out-of-our-inventory push.

Think the mega-sale features only the dust-gatherers in Guitar Center's inventory? Think again. As the beginning of our evidence to the contrary, we'd like to point you first to the Bad Cat Jet Black combo amp.

Released literally this week, the Jet Black sounds so good that Animals as Leaders electric guitar virtuoso Tosin Abasi switched from Axe-Fx and amp modeling to a backline featuring Bad Cat's Lynx and then-unreleased Jet Black earlier this year.

Packing four EL84 tubes, the Jet Black is an absolute fire-breather, and the “save15” code brings its price down to just a hair over $2,000. Not an insignificant discount on a product that's been out for less than a week...

Joining the Jet Black on the higher end of the price spectrum is the stately Martin Special HD-28 Style Adirondack VTS, a beautifully-made acoustic guitar that utilizes the firm's proprietary Vintage Tone System to truly embody the feel and sound of its '30s-era ancestor. The Guitar Center coupon takes a whopping $600 off the price tag of this dreadnought – we don't imagine anything resembling true Martin '30s acoustic tone ever getting any cheaper than this.

Also on sale via the coupon code is the BMG Brian May signature model in Antique Cherry, the smartly-priced signature model of the man who was recently voted the greatest rock guitar player of all time.

Boasting a trio of Burns Tri-Sonic pickups – with individual on/off phasing switches – this guitar offers a lot more flexibility than most guitars at its price point, which is a big part of why we think its one of the best signature guitars available today. With well over $100 off its already-slim $850 price point for Black Friday, this deal is truly a steal.

One of the standouts in the sale's effects department, meanwhile, is the Maxon SM-9 Pro+ Super Metal. Featuring Gain, Level, Scoop and Edge controls, the SM-9 is a more metal-focused offering from the high-gain specialists, and serves up scooped mids and diabolical low-end. Guitar Center's sale brings the price of this super high-quality pedal down below $200, so, if you've ever been tempted to fork out for a Maxon, now's the time to do so.

Those are just a few of the products Guitar Center has on sale today, so be sure to check out our Guitar Center Black Friday deals page for more.