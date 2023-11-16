I've looked through all 99 pages of the Guitar Center Black Friday sale – these are the 5 guitar deals I'd take home today

With up to 40% off a huge selection of guitar gear , the Guitar Center Black Friday sale has finally arrived. Offering guitar players some phenomenal savings ahead of the Black Friday weekend itself, there’s an absolute mountain of gear to choose from in what looks to be GC’s biggest sale of the year.

If you don’t fancy searching through nearly one hundred pages of deals, we’ve done the hard work for you, picking out some of the biggest and best savings on a range of guitars, amps, and pedals available right now.

Schecter C-1 Platinum: Was $979 , now $799

This stunning-looking metal machine has got a sensational $180 discount in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale at the moment. As you’d expect from a metal guitar the EMG pickups are ultra-aggressive, so will give you tight chugs for days. It’s a versatile instrument too, thanks to the Floyd Rose Special locking tremolo and Sustainiac pickup in the neck position. The Sustainiac is a superb addition, whether you’re looking for expressive cleans or distorted leads that quite literally sustain forever.

Epiphone SG Traditional: Was $499 , now $379

The perfect guitar for rock and metal, the Epiphone SG Traditional has got a tasty $120 discount, taking the price down to just $379. Available in an eye-catching Metallic Gold or a more traditional Graphite Black, the SG is best known for its unparalleled upper fret access, which lets you easily bend up even from the 22nd fret. A SlimTaper neck delivers fast playing action, whilst two Alnico humbuckers give you everything from the sludgy sustain of doom guitar playing right through to the hard rock crunch made à la AC/DC.

EarthQuaker Devices Plumes: Was $99 , now $79.20

As one of our favorite Tube Screamer clones , we had to shout the EarthQuaker Devices Plumes. It’s a small-ish reduction at $19.80, but that still makes it cheaper than you’ll find anywhere else at the moment. As you’d expect from a good TS clone, it’s perfect for pairing with a mid-scooped amp and goes nicely stacked with other drive and distortion pedals too. Already excellent value for money, it’s certainly that more tempting at the moment in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale. If you’re into EQD pedals then definitely check out the full EarthQuaker Devices pedal sale , with loads of offers from the Ohio-based pedal brand.

Boss GT-1000: Was $1,099.99 , now $899.99

If you’re looking for a high-end solution to augment your existing rig or replace it entirely, the Boss GT-1000 is an excellent choice. It’s got a hefty $200 discount too, giving you impressive amp models and a huge suite of Boss’ effects at a fantastic price. With its sleek and modern design, we love the GT-1000 for its rock-solid build quality, a trademark of Boss pedals . There’s loads of flexibility in the signal chains too, making it just as good for gigging as it is for recording at home.

Squier Bullet Mustang: Was $199.99 , now $149.99

If you’re looking for a cheap guitar that sounds great, the Squier Bullet Mustang is one of our favorites. In our review, we gave it four and a half stars out of five, praising it for its dual humbuckers that punch well above their price point as well as the easy, comfortable playability. Perfect for younger players or those looking for a backup, it’s one of the top choices in our best beginner electric guitars guide too. With a $50 discount in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale, it’s frankly insane value for money.