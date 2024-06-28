Guitar Center just dropped their Fourth of July sale more than a week early - get massive savings of up to 30% off gear

Save yourself hundreds of dollars on gear with this amazing sale at Guitar Center

With the Fourth of July holiday arriving next week, it’s time to take advantage of sales action at all the major retailers. If you’re looking for a fresh deal on a new bit of guitar gear, then the Guitar Center Fourth of July sale is the place to be with massive savings of up to 30% off guitars, amps, pedals, and more.

It’s an impressive offering, particularly if you’re looking for a brand-new electric guitar. We’ve spied serious discounts on Fender, Gibson, Jackson, Schecter, Gretsch, and many more. There are also select deals on pedal and guitar amps available, and if you’re into your recording there are a few audio interfaces with some significant money off. The sale is live until July 10th, so you haven’t got too long to grab a deal and with some of these prices, we can see certain items selling out quickly. 

Guitar Center 4th of July sale: Up to 30% off

Guitar Center 4th of July sale: Up to 30% off
With a huge selection of electric guitars on sale, there are plenty of options for a new axe in the Guitar Center Fourth of July sale. There are significant discounts on big brands like Fender and Gibson, as well as savings on a lot of metal guitars like those from Jackson and Schecter. It doesn’t stop there though, with plenty of amps and pedals on offer too, perfect for a bit of gear shopping. 

Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.