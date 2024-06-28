Guitar Center just dropped their Fourth of July sale more than a week early - get massive savings of up to 30% off gear

With the Fourth of July holiday arriving next week, it’s time to take advantage of sales action at all the major retailers. If you’re looking for a fresh deal on a new bit of guitar gear, then the Guitar Center Fourth of July sale is the place to be with massive savings of up to 30% off guitars, amps, pedals, and more.

It’s an impressive offering, particularly if you’re looking for a brand-new electric guitar . We’ve spied serious discounts on Fender, Gibson, Jackson, Schecter, Gretsch, and many more. There are also select deals on pedal and guitar amps available, and if you’re into your recording there are a few audio interfaces with some significant money off. The sale is live until July 10th, so you haven’t got too long to grab a deal and with some of these prices, we can see certain items selling out quickly.

Guitar Center 4th of July sale: Up to 30% off

With a huge selection of electric guitars on sale, there are plenty of options for a new axe in the Guitar Center Fourth of July sale. There are significant discounts on big brands like Fender and Gibson, as well as savings on a lot of metal guitars like those from Jackson and Schecter. It doesn’t stop there though, with plenty of amps and pedals on offer too, perfect for a bit of gear shopping.

Being complete gear addicts ourselves, of course, we had to look through the sale to see what was available. If you like to get low, the Sterling by Music Man JP70 has got a tempting $150 discount , giving you tight chugs and plenty of shredability for much less. We love the feel of a JP neck, and were seriously impressed with the pickups which offer loads of clarity even when you’re riffing hard on that low string.

The Gibson Kirk Hammett ‘Greeny’ Les Paul arrived with a lot of fanfare thanks to its legendary history. Well, now you can get it with a cheeky $200 discount in the Guitar Center sale . It’s still by no means cheap, but ultimately you’re paying for a piece of rock and roll history with this stunning instrument. Its powerful PAF roar and musical out-of-phase sounds make it a proper rock beast, and we gave it four and a half stars out of five in our Gibson Kirk Hammet Greeny Les Paul review if you want to read more about it.