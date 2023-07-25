Guitar Center is raising hell and reducing prices on big-name brands in their demonic Metal Mayhem Sale

By Daryl Robertson
published

With as much as $499 slashed off a Strandberg seven-string, $350 off the Kemper Profiler and up to $150 off select Jackson models, this sale is a metalhead's dream

(Image credit: ESP, Strandberg, Schecter)

Throw up those devil horns and unleash the mayhem, Guitar Center has just launched a demonically delicious deal for all the metalheads out there. From now until the 2nd of August, you can score significant savings across a wide range of metal-themed instruments, including electric guitars, basses, drum kits, amps and effects pedals, in the aptly named Metal Mayhem Sale

We are happy to report that metal guitar brands such as Jackson, Strandberg, Schecter and Ibanez are all included in this wicked sales event – so you won't be short of options when it comes to high-gain metal monsters. 

Our favorite offering from the sale has to be the genuinely electrifying Strandberg Boden Prog NX 7 in stunning Twilight Purple, which for us, is the perfect axe for those looking to chop through some hard-hitting, down-tuned riffage. This swamp ash seven-string rocker is loaded with Fishman Fluence Modern pickups and with an impressive $499 off, it's hard to beat at this insane price.

Guitar Center Metal Mayhem Sale

Guitar Center Metal Mayhem Sale
Score massive savings on everything you need to bring the doom with Guitar Center's ultimate metal sale. Top brands such as Jackson, Strandberg, Schecter, Kemper, Ibanez, EVH, Boss and many more are all available at seriously low prices – but be quick, as you only have until August 2 to take advantage of this wicked deal. 

View Deal

We also have to give a shout-out to the head-turning Jackson X Series Dinky DK2XR which is now $449.99. This limited-edition X Series Dinky is an outstanding '80s throwback designed for speed and high-performance playing – and the Jackson-branded Floyd Rose means it's ready for as many dive bombs as you can throw at it.

Elsewhere you'll find a sizable $300 off the evil Schecter CR-6 in Black Cherry Burst, $350 off the white variant of the Kemper Profiling amplifier and $100 off the Schecter Omen Elite-4 bass guitar

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. As Senior Deals Writer on Guitar World, I write about guitars for a living, but in a past life, I worked in music retail for 7 years, advising customers on the right guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems for their needs. I also have a passion for live sound; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live with my wife and dog. 