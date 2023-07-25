Guitar Center is raising hell and reducing prices on big-name brands in their demonic Metal Mayhem Sale

Throw up those devil horns and unleash the mayhem, Guitar Center has just launched a demonically delicious deal for all the metalheads out there. From now until the 2nd of August, you can score significant savings across a wide range of metal-themed instruments, including electric guitars , basses , drum kits, amps and effects pedals, in the aptly named Metal Mayhem Sale .

We are happy to report that metal guitar brands such as Jackson, Strandberg, Schecter and Ibanez are all included in this wicked sales event – so you won't be short of options when it comes to high-gain metal monsters.

Our favorite offering from the sale has to be the genuinely electrifying Strandberg Boden Prog NX 7 in stunning Twilight Purple, which for us, is the perfect axe for those looking to chop through some hard-hitting, down-tuned riffage. This swamp ash seven-string rocker is loaded with Fishman Fluence Modern pickups and with an impressive $499 off, it's hard to beat at this insane price.

We also have to give a shout-out to the head-turning Jackson X Series Dinky DK2XR which is now $449.99. This limited-edition X Series Dinky is an outstanding '80s throwback designed for speed and high-performance playing – and the Jackson-branded Floyd Rose means it's ready for as many dive bombs as you can throw at it.

Elsewhere you'll find a sizable $300 off the evil Schecter CR-6 in Black Cherry Burst , $350 off the white variant of the Kemper Profiling amplifier and $100 off the Schecter Omen Elite-4 bass guitar .

