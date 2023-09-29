Guitar World deals of the week: celebrate 40 years of Musician's Friend with up to 40% off a huge range of guitar gear

There's nothing we love more than hunting down deals on guitars and gear here at Guitar World. It's super satisfying when you finally pull the trigger on that purchase, but even more so when you manage to bag yourself a hefty discount to go along with it.

As guitarists and self-confessed gear addicts ourselves, we're always on the lookout for a great deal. If your inbox is spam-central like ours, it can be tedious trying to seek out genuine savings from those that are too good to be true. So to save you time, and with payday fast approaching, we've taken the hard work out of things by gathering all the best deals from the biggest retailers this week.

Pretty much all of the major retailers are running some kind of sale at the moment, so it's a great time to grab yourself a saving. Musician's Friend is currently celebrating their 40th anniversary, giving musicians up to 40% off a massive range of guitars, pedals, amps, and loads more.

Over at Guitar Center, their massive Guitar-A-Thon continues offering up to 35% off until October 11th. As you'd expect from the name, it's very guitar-heavy, but there are some select deals on pro audio and home studio items in there too.

Finally, Sweetwater's Guitar Month is coming to a close on September 30th, so it's your last chance to bag some awesome money off and bundle deals. We've spotted loads of great discounts on premium electric guitars and Sweetwater-exclusive finishes.

Of course, if you don't see anything you like, it might be worth saving your cash as next month we expect the early Black Friday guitar deals to start rolling in. We'll be reporting on the best ones here, so make sure to keep checking back here to see what pops up!

Editor's pick Fender CEO Flight case: Was $479.99 , now $199.99

If you care about your guitar, buying a hard case is the best way to protect it whilst it's out and about on the road. We don't take our guitar anywhere without its hard case, and now you can get this top-of-the-range Fender CEO Flight Case with a stonking $280 discount. Perfect for Strat and Telecaster lovers. Price check: Musician's Friend $479 | Guitar Center $479

Musician's Friend 40th Ann. Sale: Up to 40% off

Musician's Friend is celebrating their 40th anniversary this week, so to celebrate they're offering up to 40% off a huge range of guitar gear. The sale covers a massive range of items from guitars and pedals to PA systems and studio monitors, well worth a browse to see what you can pick up.

Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon: Up to 35% off

Just launched this week, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up and running until October 11, giving you a great chance to bag some bargain gear. With up to 35% off a huge range of guitars, amps, and effects, it's our top choice for finding a great deal this week.

Sweetwater Guitar Month: Last chance to save

Sweetwater's Guitar Month ends on September 30th, with loads of money off guitar gear and some special bundle deals. Whether you're after a new electric guitar or you want your pedal to come with patch cables, there are plenty of fantastic savings to be made over on the Sweetwater site.

Ibanez TMB100: Was $249.99 , now $199.99

Whether you're after a beginner bass guitar or you want something to lay down killer tones in the home studio, the Ibanez TMB100 is a brilliant bass for relatively little money. In the Musician's Friend 40th Anniversary sale, it's got a decent discount of $50 off an already excellent value RRP. Price check: Sweetwater $249.99

Supro Delta King 12: $699.99 , now $549.99

This limited edition tube combo caught our eye thanks to its striking finish. It's not just got looks though. The Supro Delta King is widely regarded for its phenomenal tone and has got a hefty $150 discount at Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon. Great for gigging, it'll do a wide variety of styles and has some excellent extra functionality. Price check: Sweetwater $699.99

Epiphone Slash Les Paul: Was $999.99 , now $799.99

We've played the Epiphone Slash Les Paul and were absolutely astonished at how good it is. If a 'proper' Gibson is a bit out of your price range, this guitar will definitely scratch that itch for you. It's got a massive $200 discount at Sweetwater so will only be available for a few more days at this price.

Focusrite Scarlett 4i4: $259.99 , $199.99

With the recent release of the 4th generation Scarlett audio interfaces, we were expecting to see some deals start landing on the previous iteration. It's got a tasty $60 discount over at Musician's Friend and make no mistake, this is a fantastic interface for the money. Four inputs make it great for multi-micing guitar amps and even doing rudimentary drum recordings, with powerful and natural-sounding preamps that will seriously up your recording game.

Guitar sales to shop

Looking for more guitar bargains? These are the sales you should check out right now.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: