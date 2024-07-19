Guitar World deals of the week: get a half-price DOD pedal, $46 off a Positive Grid Mini, plus all the leftover Prime Day deals

Unless you've been hiding under a rock you'll have known that that the past week was all about Prime Day guitar deals. If you're looking to snap up something cheap on Amazon, then we're sorry to say you've missed the boat on that one. But don't worry, we've got you covered with plenty of great gear bargains available beyond Bezos' Narnia of household goods.
There are still a few sales knocking around post-Prime Day, most notably at Positive Grid where you can get a variety of their super smart amps at a discount of up to 40% off.
Editor's picks
DOD 280 Compressor: Was $119.99, now $59.99
A simple two-knob compressor is a staple on many guitarists' pedalboards, and the DOD 280 delivers versatile performance. It's currently half-price at The Pedal Pushers store on Reverb, which is outstanding value for money. Perfect for adding sustain to your guitar tone or getting that super squishy sound.
Positive Grid Spark Mini: Was $229, now $183
One of our favorite practice amps has got a nice $46 discount at the moment, taking the price well below the $200 mark. Don't let the small size of the Positive Grid Spark Mini fool you though, this thing packs a punch and can get properly loud when you need it to.
Squier Contemporary Telecaster: $449.99, $405.99
This forward-thinking Telecaster isn't for vintage tone lovers, packing a rail humbucker in the bridge and a regular humbucker in the neck position. It's very much geared towards heavier playing, both in its looks and playing feel. With a decent $44 discount at Fender.com, it's sitting just above the $400 mark, making it excellent value for money.
Epiphone J-200 EC Studio: Was $549, now $449
If you like a big sound from your acoustic guitar paired with a small price tag, the Epiphone J-200 EC Studio is an excellent choice. It's got a tasty $100 discount in the Musician's Friend acoustic guitar sale, and it's powerful shadow pickup system makes it an excellent choice for the gigging guitar player.
EHX Metal Muff: Was $84.40, now $67.52
Part fuzz, part distortion, the Electro Harmonix Metal Muff gives a wide range of gain sounds for your pedalboard. It's got a smaller $16.88 discount, but with a regular price already well under $100 that just makes it even better value for money. We love the small size and the three-band EQ makes it super versatile.