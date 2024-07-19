Guitar World deals of the week: get a half-price DOD pedal, $46 off a Positive Grid Mini, plus all the leftover Prime Day deals

Unless you've been hiding under a rock you'll have known that that the past week was all about Prime Day guitar deals. If you're looking to snap up something cheap on Amazon, then we're sorry to say you've missed the boat on that one. But don't worry, we've got you covered with plenty of great gear bargains available beyond Bezos' Narnia of household goods.

There are still a few sales knocking around post-Prime Day, most notably at Positive Grid where you can get a variety of their super smart amps at a discount of up to 40% off.

Musician's Friend has an excellent acoustic guitar sale running at the moment, also with up to 40% discounts available on steel strings. There's plenty of big brand action from Martin, Breedlove, and Epiphone alongside loads of budget and beginner acoustic guitar with some serious reductions.

If you prefer electric guitar, there's still time to grab a saving at Fender.com with various sales live right now. For premium offerings, you can grab 10% off American Ultra, while more modern guitar lovers will enjoy up to 10% reductions on Squier Contemporary guitars. If you want a cheap or beginner instrument, then there's 20% off select Squier Affinity series instruments for a limited time.

That's it for big sales this week and to be honest, we're glad after what's been a massive week for sales action. As usual, we've perused all of the deals available from major retailers this week and picked out some of our absolute favorites for you below. Happy hunting, and we'll catch you same time next week.

Editor's picks

DOD 280 Compressor: Was $119.99, now $59.99

A simple two-knob compressor is a staple on many guitarists' pedalboards, and the DOD 280 delivers versatile performance. It's currently half-price at The Pedal Pushers store on Reverb, which is outstanding value for money. Perfect for adding sustain to your guitar tone or getting that super squishy sound.

Positive Grid Spark Mini: Was $229, now $183

One of our favorite practice amps has got a nice $46 discount at the moment, taking the price well below the $200 mark. Don't let the small size of the Positive Grid Spark Mini fool you though, this thing packs a punch and can get properly loud when you need it to.

Squier Contemporary Telecaster: $449.99, $405.99

This forward-thinking Telecaster isn't for vintage tone lovers, packing a rail humbucker in the bridge and a regular humbucker in the neck position. It's very much geared towards heavier playing, both in its looks and playing feel. With a decent $44 discount at Fender.com, it's sitting just above the $400 mark, making it excellent value for money.

Epiphone J-200 EC Studio: Was $549, now $449

If you like a big sound from your acoustic guitar paired with a small price tag, the Epiphone J-200 EC Studio is an excellent choice. It's got a tasty $100 discount in the Musician's Friend acoustic guitar sale, and it's powerful shadow pickup system makes it an excellent choice for the gigging guitar player.

EHX Metal Muff: Was $84.40, now $67.52

Part fuzz, part distortion, the Electro Harmonix Metal Muff gives a wide range of gain sounds for your pedalboard. It's got a smaller $16.88 discount, but with a regular price already well under $100 that just makes it even better value for money. We love the small size and the three-band EQ makes it super versatile.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

