Guitar World deals of the week: get $150 off a Martin acoustic, $50 off Universal Audio, plus half-price amp sim software

We'll admit it, deals are a little thin on the ground at the moment. Memorial Day is over and no major summer sales have started to ramp up but don't worry, we've searched the web far and wide and pulled some stonkers out of the hat for you this week.

If you're looking for a new guitar then there are two big sales to shop at the moment. First up, Guitar Center is giving acoustic players some excellent discounts with up to 35% off acoustic guitars. It includes Martin, Fender, Breedlove, and more, so well worth a browse if you're in the market for a new steel string.

Musician's Friend is the place to be for electric guitarists, they've got an excellent sale on with up to 40% off electric guitars. Plenty of big brands are represented including Fender, Epiphone, Squier, Jackson, and Schecter so there's something for every guitarist, whether you're a complete beginner or a metal monster.

Over at the official Fender shop, the deals continue on select Player Series guitars, with discounts of up to 15% off. You can also bag plenty of guitar parts and accessories for less, as well as some excellent bundle deals for beginner guitar players.

Finally, if you head over to the Positive Grid website, you can grab yourself a last-minute Father's Day gift, with up to 25% off a selection of their highly rated smart amps, as well as up to 40% off amp sim software.

That's it for major sales action this week. As always, we've handpicked some of our favorite deals on gear for you below. Happy hunting, and see you at the same time next week for more bargains!

Editor's picks

Squier Affinity Telecaster: $284.99, now $229.99

This dual humbucker, Squier Affinity Telecaster is an absolute stunner thanks to that matching headstock. It's got a cool $55 discount at Musician's Friend at the moment, making it great value for the beginner guitarist. It'll make a great upgrade platform too if you like the look and want to stick a couple of more powerful pickups into it.

Martin Special Dreadnought: $1,149.99, $999.99

When it comes to acoustic guitars, Martin needs little introduction. This Martin Special Dreadnought has got a tasty $150 discount over at Guitar Center, bringing its price down just below a grand. The dreadnought body gives it a massive sound, with plenty of boomy low end whilst retaining a crispness at the top. It's a fantastic guitar for the money, and well worth the price if you're upgrading from an entry-level acoustic.

UAFX Orion Tape Echo: Was $199, now $149

There are a lot of tape emulation pedals out there, but the Universal Audio UAFX Orion Tape Echo is one of our favorites. An excellent Echoplex EP-3 emulation, it's got a tasty $50 discount in the Musician's Friend sale at the moment. The level of control is unrivalled versus its competitors, and it's undoubtedly one of the most realistic recreations of the Echoplex unit we've ever heard. You can even use the preamp as an always-on tone sweetener.

Positive Grid Riff: Was $109, now $79

If you're looking for a compact home recording solution, Positive Grid's Riff is a great option for getting awesome tones on the go. It's got a hefty $28 discount at the Positive Grid website at the moment in their Father's Day sale, which is great for a last-minute gifting idea.

IK Multimedia Tonex: Was $199.99, now $99.99

IK Multimedia's Tonex features some of the best amp models we've ever heard, easily competing with big hitters like Neural DSP and Line 6. With everything from Fender cleans to Mesa saturation, it's got a huge amount of choice that means you won't run out of great tones anytime soon. Best of all, it's half-price over at IK Multimedia.

Guitar sales to shop

