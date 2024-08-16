Guitar World deals of the week: get $300 off a Kramer, a $250 saving on Schecter, plus loads of great pedal deals

Welcome back to another edition of Guitar World's deals of the week. Although we're well into summer, there's not been quite as many summer sales as we initially expected, with a lot of retailers choosing to eschew them entirely. Of course, that doesn't mean that they won't happen later on, but for now, sales at the major retailers are very static.

There is one big summer sale happening right now, and it's over at Musician's Friend where you can bag up to 40% off a huge range of gear. There are discounts on Squier, Epiphone, and Schecter guitars, as well as huge savings on Universal Audio and Boss pedals, so plenty for guitarists to sink their teeth into.

Guitar Center has just launched their back-to-school sale with up to 50% off music gear. There's not a huge amount available for guitar players, but if you're in the market for beginner guitars, or a new audio interface there are some excellent deals to be taken advantage of.

Sweetwater also has a fresh sale this week with up to 50% off wireless headphones and speakers. Again, not guitar-specific but worth a look if you're after some fresh cans for your music listening. We spied deals on Audio-Technica, JBL, and Bose, with a variety of headphones, earbuds, and wireless speakers available.

Continuing on from the past few weeks, there's also still a chance to bag some Fender gear for less, with multiple sales live on their official website. You can bag 20% off various parts and upgrades as well as up to 20% off a range of their guitars including American Ultra, Squier Contemporary, and Squier Affinity models.

So those are your options for major sales action this week. We've had better weeks for deals that's for sure, but there are still some stone-cold bargains available if you're willing to look hard enough. If you don't want to look hard, make sure to keep scrolling to see our favorite deals, handpicked by the team here at Guitar World.

Editor's picks

Universal Audio UAFX Evermore: $199, now $99

Reverb pedals can be pretty expensive, so to see a half-price one at Guitar Center definitely perked our eyes up. Based on the world-famous Lexicon 244 digital reverb, it covers a huge wealth of reverb tones from subtle to spacious. We particularly loved the EQ controls that let you sculpt your tones more easily, carving out the highs and lows for a more focused tone.

Fender Strat Accessory Kit: Was $24.99, now $15.99

Not all upgrades have to be performance-related. Sometimes just changing the look of your guitar can have a marked impact on how desirable it is to play. If you've got a Strat you're a little bored of, this Fender Strat accessory kit could be just the thing to renew it with. A $9 discount at the official Fender shop doesn't sound huge on paper, but for $15.99 it could totally revamp your guitar and give it a completely different aesthetic.

Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard: $1,299, $999

Even if you're not a Megadeth fan this one is a fantastic deal. With $300 off the regular price at Sweetwater taking it below a grand, the Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard gives you an all-out shred machine for much less. Featuring a pair of Dave's own signature Seymour Duncan pickups, from the hockey stick headstock to that Rust In Peace green paint job, this is a proper no-holds-barred metal guitar.

OBNE BL-52 Phase Repeater: Was $179, now $129

If you fancy a delay pedal that's a little different, the Old Blood Noise Endeavors BL-52 Phase Repeater is an awesome option. Mixing delay trails with a flanger, it's a simple layout that delivers a surprisingly versatile amount of tones, whether you want subtle slapback or some properly out-there detuned delay repeats. It's got a massive $50 discount over at Reverb, perfect for those who like their pedals on the weird side.

Schecter C-1 Platinum: Was $749, now $499

If you want an all-black everything fire-breathing metal machine, the Schecter C-1 Platinum is fantastic value for money at Musician's Friend. A hefty $250 discount brings it just below the $500 mark, making it a great way to bag yourself a guitar perfect for heavy riffing and fast lead work.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

November has arrived and with it a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature