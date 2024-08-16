Guitar World deals of the week: get $300 off a Kramer, a $250 saving on Schecter, plus loads of great pedal deals

We pick out the best deals on guitar gear from all corners of the web

Welcome back to another edition of Guitar World's deals of the week. Although we're well into summer, there's not been quite as many summer sales as we initially expected, with a lot of retailers choosing to eschew them entirely. Of course, that doesn't mean that they won't happen later on, but for now, sales at the major retailers are very static.

There is one big summer sale happening right now, and it's over at Musician's Friend where you can bag up to 40% off a huge range of gear. There are discounts on Squier, Epiphone, and Schecter guitars, as well as huge savings on Universal Audio and Boss pedals, so plenty for guitarists to sink their teeth into. 

Universal Audio UAFX Evermore: $199, now $99

Universal Audio UAFX Evermore: $199, now $99
Reverb pedals can be pretty expensive, so to see a half-price one at Guitar Center definitely perked our eyes up. Based on the world-famous Lexicon 244 digital reverb, it covers a huge wealth of reverb tones from subtle to spacious. We particularly loved the EQ controls that let you sculpt your tones more easily, carving out the highs and lows for a more focused tone.

Fender Strat Accessory Kit: Was $24.99, now $15.99

Fender Strat Accessory Kit: Was $24.99, now $15.99
Not all upgrades have to be performance-related. Sometimes just changing the look of your guitar can have a marked impact on how desirable it is to play. If you've got a Strat you're a little bored of, this Fender Strat accessory kit could be just the thing to renew it with. A $9 discount at the official Fender shop doesn't sound huge on paper, but for $15.99 it could totally revamp your guitar and give it a completely different aesthetic.

Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard: $1,299, $999

Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard: $1,299, $999
Even if you're not a Megadeth fan this one is a fantastic deal. With $300 off the regular price at Sweetwater taking it below a grand, the Kramer Dave Mustaine Vanguard gives you an all-out shred machine for much less. Featuring a pair of Dave's own signature Seymour Duncan pickups, from the hockey stick headstock to that Rust In Peace green paint job, this is a proper no-holds-barred metal guitar.

OBNE BL-52 Phase Repeater: Was $179, now $129

OBNE BL-52 Phase Repeater: Was $179, now $129
If you fancy a delay pedal that's a little different, the Old Blood Noise Endeavors BL-52 Phase Repeater is an awesome option. Mixing delay trails with a flanger, it's a simple layout that delivers a surprisingly versatile amount of tones, whether you want subtle slapback or some properly out-there detuned delay repeats. It's got a massive $50 discount over at Reverb, perfect for those who like their pedals on the weird side.

Schecter C-1 Platinum: Was $749, now $499

Schecter C-1 Platinum: Was $749, now $499
If you want an all-black everything fire-breathing metal machine, the Schecter C-1 Platinum is fantastic value for money at Musician's Friend. A hefty $250 discount brings it just below the $500 mark, making it a great way to bag yourself a guitar perfect for heavy riffing and fast lead work.

