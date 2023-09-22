Guitar World deals of the week: massive savings with up to 35% off at Guitar Center and up to 40% off at Musician's Friend

Here at Guitar World, we love hunting down a good deal for our readers. There's nothing quite as satisfying as grabbing that new bit of gear you've been lusting after, and it's even sweeter if you can nab it with a hefty discount.

As gear hounds ourselves, we're always on the lookout for value-for-money propositions, but sometimes it can be a real chore going through a packed inbox to seek out the truly good ones. Thankfully we've done the hard work for you, so whether you're after a set of electric guitar strings or a brand-new tube amp, keep reading for the best deals you can get this week.

Nearly every retailer has a major sale event going at the moment and newly launched this week is Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon, which sees some massive discounts of up to 35% off a huge range of guitars, amps, pedals, and accessories. It's running through October 11th, giving you the opportunity to get some great gear for less.

Over Musician's Friend, their Guitar Fest is still going strong, offering up to 40% off a huge selection of instruments. The bulk of it is electric guitars, as you'd expect from the name, but there are also some select deals on pedals and accessories too.

Finally, Guitar Month continues at Sweetwater, with lots of bundle deals, huge money off acoustic guitars, and plenty of Sweetwater exclusive models up for grabs. Guitar Month is over at the end of September, so act fast if you've got your eye on something.

We've had a look through all the major sales this week and handpicked some items that caught our attention which you can find below. If you're still waiting for payday, make sure to check back next week for more bargains!

Editor's Pick Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon: Up to 35% off

Just launched this week, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up and running until October 11, giving you a great chance to bag some bargain gear. With up to 35% off a huge range of guitars, amps, and effects, it's our top choice for finding a great deal this week.

Sweetwater Guitar Month: Deals, bundles, and more

Sweetwater's Guitar Month runs for the whole of September, with loads of money off guitar gear and some special bundle deals. Whether you're after a new electric guitar or you want your pedal to come with patch cables, there are plenty of fantastic savings to be made over on the Sweetwater site.

Musician's Friend Guitar Fest: Up to 40% off

With up to 40% off a massive range of gear, the Musician's Friend Guitar Fest is up and running until September 30th. There are loads of discounts of big brands like Fender, Gibson, Epiphone, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass $549.99 , $399.99

If you're after a versatile guitar with excellent build quality, the Sterling by Music Man Cutlass is a fantastic choice. The pickups are on the hot side of things, making it a proper rock machine, and with $150 off at Musician's Friend, one that won't break the bank.

Ernie Ball Slinky 12-pack: Was $83.88 , $59.98

As a guitarist, you're always going to need new strings, so it makes sense to buy them in bulk as there's nothing worse than running out at an inopportune moment. Over at Sweetwater, you can get a 12-pack of Ernie Ball Slinky strings for just $59.98, which is $23.90 less than the cost if bought separately. It's a great deal, and there's a selection of gauges as well as some acoustic strings for the flat and finger pickers out there.

Guitar sales to shop

Looking for more guitar bargains? These are the sales you should check out right now.

