Guitar World deals of the week: save $250 on a Schecter, over $200 off a Marshall, plus up to 30% off at Guitar Center

Deals of the week is back and we've got some stone-cold stunners for you as we roll into International Guitar Month. All week the Guitar World team has been scouring the corners of the web to find the biggest savings and best deals on gear, whether you're after a new pedal for your 'board or a new amp for your backline, we've got some big savings for you...
Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon got underway this week, offering some huge savings of up to 30% off guitar gear. It includes loads of big guitar brands too like Fender, Ibanez, Gretsch, Martin, MXR, and many more, so well worth checking out if you're looking for some fresh gear.
Schecter C-1 Platinum: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FSchecter-Guitar-Research%2FC1-Platinum-Electric-Guitar-Satin-Purple-Burst-1500000345545.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was $749, now $499
The Schecter C-1 Platinum is a perfect guitar for heavier styles with a pair of EMG pickups and a classic Mahogany body and a quilted maple top combo. We love the purple burst finish but it's available in less showy black or white if that's what you prefer. With an incredible $250 discount in the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon, it's one of the better deals on a metal guitar out there at the moment.
Eventide MicroPitch: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Famplifiers-effects%2Feventide-micropitch-delay-effects-pedal" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was $249, now $199
If you're bored with digital delays and tape echo emulation pedals, the Eventide MicroPitch might just be the perfect antidote. By applying pitch shifting to your delay tails, the MicroPitch can help you make your guitar sound absolutely massive, particularly when used in stereo mode. With a tempting $50 discount at Musician's Friend, it'll be a great addition to the pedalboard of those who prefer their effects a little more esoteric. Check out our <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/reviews/eventide-micropitch-delay-review" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank">Eventide MicroPitch review for some more info, where we gave it four and a half stars out of five.
Marshall DSL40CR: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FMarshall%2FDSL40CR-40W-1x12-Tube-Guitar-Combo-Amp-1500000183889.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was $949.99, now $729
A friend of ours uses a DSL40CR in his band and we were absolutely blown away when we heard it live. It packs a fearsome punch that cuts through a dense live mix like butter, with plenty of rich tube saturation. It's currently got a massive $220.99 discount at Guitar Center, and it's a great choice if you're looking to upgrade from a practice amp to a proper gigging rig.
EQD Spatial Devices V2: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FEarthQuaker-Devices%2FSpatial-Delivery-V2-Envelope-Filter-Effects-Pedal-1500000169975.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was $199, now $169.15
Envelope filters are definitely an underrated effect in the world of guitar. Generally, players think of funky bass tones but this humble pedal can make some properly out-there sounds when you start pairing it with fuzz and other effects. The Spatial Devices has some interesting features too, like an endlessly cycling filter mode that can give you some super creative sounds. It's got a tasty $29.85 discount at Guitar Center so if you're after something different from yet another tape-echo-clone, this might just hit the spot.
Universal Audio Verve: <a href="https://www.pluginboutique.com/product/2-Effects/96-Tape-Emulation/12073-Verve-Analog-Machines-Essentials-?a_aid=5ffdbe6f41253&data1=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="pluginboutique.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
Was $99, now $0
There isn't much in this life you can get for free, and that feels even truer with the current state of the world over the past few years. Thankfully Universal Audio has seen fit to give out a free version of their latest plugin, and you can grab yours over at Plugin Boutique. Verve is a tape saturation plugin that allows you to add harmonics to a sound to increase its perceived volume without actually turning up the gain. If you like to do your own recording, this is a great way to bring out the qualities of your recorded guitar without slamming your master fader into clipping.