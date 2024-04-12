Guitar World deals of the week: save $250 on a Schecter, over $200 off a Marshall, plus up to 30% off at Guitar Center

Deals of the week is back and we've got some stone-cold stunners for you as we roll into International Guitar Month. All week the Guitar World team has been scouring the corners of the web to find the biggest savings and best deals on gear, whether you're after a new pedal for your 'board or a new amp for your backline, we've got some big savings for you...

Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon got underway this week, offering some huge savings of up to 30% off guitar gear. It includes loads of big guitar brands too like Fender, Ibanez, Gretsch, Martin, MXR, and many more, so well worth checking out if you're looking for some fresh gear.

Over at the Positive Grid website they've kicked off International Guitar Month with a bang, with some big savings on the ever-popular Spark 40 as well as a small discount on the minuscule yet powerful Spark Go. Best of all though is free shipping on absolutely everything, so you can pick up their brand-new products like Spark Live and Spark Cab for less. There will be a new deal announced each week throughout April, so well worth checking back to see what comes up next week.

Musician's Friend also dropped a brand new spring sale, with up to 35% savings on a wide variety of gear. It encompasses pretty much everything from acoustic guitars to pedals as well as loads of recording gear and microphones with excellent discounts.

Finally, IK Multimedia has just made their Amplitube 5 Max and Tonex Max deals from last week that much better by offering either Modo Bass or Modo Drum completely free when you buy either amp sim software. With both worth $199.99 and 50% off Amplitube or Tonex, that's a stonking deal in anyone's book.

That's it for big deals action this week, as always we've picked out some of our favorite bits of gear for you below. We'll be back next week with more handpicked deals for you!

Editor's picks

Schecter C-1 Platinum: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FSchecter-Guitar-Research%2FC1-Platinum-Electric-Guitar-Satin-Purple-Burst-1500000345545.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $749 , now $499

The Schecter C-1 Platinum is a perfect guitar for heavier styles with a pair of EMG pickups and a classic Mahogany body and a quilted maple top combo. We love the purple burst finish but it's available in less showy black or white if that's what you prefer. With an incredible $250 discount in the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon, it's one of the better deals on a metal guitar out there at the moment.

Eventide MicroPitch: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Famplifiers-effects%2Feventide-micropitch-delay-effects-pedal" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $249 , now $199

If you're bored with digital delays and tape echo emulation pedals, the Eventide MicroPitch might just be the perfect antidote. By applying pitch shifting to your delay tails, the MicroPitch can help you make your guitar sound absolutely massive, particularly when used in stereo mode. With a tempting $50 discount at Musician's Friend, it'll be a great addition to the pedalboard of those who prefer their effects a little more esoteric. Check out our <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/reviews/eventide-micropitch-delay-review" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank">Eventide MicroPitch review for some more info, where we gave it four and a half stars out of five.

Marshall DSL40CR: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FMarshall%2FDSL40CR-40W-1x12-Tube-Guitar-Combo-Amp-1500000183889.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $949.99 , now $729

A friend of ours uses a DSL40CR in his band and we were absolutely blown away when we heard it live. It packs a fearsome punch that cuts through a dense live mix like butter, with plenty of rich tube saturation. It's currently got a massive $220.99 discount at Guitar Center, and it's a great choice if you're looking to upgrade from a practice amp to a proper gigging rig.

EQD Spatial Devices V2: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FEarthQuaker-Devices%2FSpatial-Delivery-V2-Envelope-Filter-Effects-Pedal-1500000169975.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $199 , now $169.15

Envelope filters are definitely an underrated effect in the world of guitar. Generally, players think of funky bass tones but this humble pedal can make some properly out-there sounds when you start pairing it with fuzz and other effects. The Spatial Devices has some interesting features too, like an endlessly cycling filter mode that can give you some super creative sounds. It's got a tasty $29.85 discount at Guitar Center so if you're after something different from yet another tape-echo-clone, this might just hit the spot.

Universal Audio Verve: <a href="https://www.pluginboutique.com/product/2-Effects/96-Tape-Emulation/12073-Verve-Analog-Machines-Essentials-?a_aid=5ffdbe6f41253&data1=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="pluginboutique.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $99 , now $0

There isn't much in this life you can get for free, and that feels even truer with the current state of the world over the past few years. Thankfully Universal Audio has seen fit to give out a free version of their latest plugin, and you can grab yours over at Plugin Boutique. Verve is a tape saturation plugin that allows you to add harmonics to a sound to increase its perceived volume without actually turning up the gain. If you like to do your own recording, this is a great way to bring out the qualities of your recorded guitar without slamming your master fader into clipping.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

