Guitar World deals of the week: save $300 on a PRS, get $200 off Fender guitars, plus loads of great pedal deals

Welcome back to another edition of Guitar World's Deals of the Week. It seems like it's guitar sale season this week with loads of major retailers launching guitar-specific sales that feature discounts on electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as loads of pedal and amp deals. There's plenty to get through, so let's get to it.

With a headline-stealing up to 50% off guitars, amps, pedals, and accessories, Sweetwater's Guitar Month delivers some superb savings. We spotted deals on PRS, Gretsch, and loads more top brands so it's well worth diving in to see what's available.

Next up if you head over to Guitar Center you can bag yourself up to 35% off a range of gear, including some great acoustic guitar deals. We also spied some excellent savings on Epiphone, and select MXR pedals with significant discounts.

Musician's Friend has a similarly guitar-centric sale on, offering guitarists up to 40% off gear. We spied some great deals on pedals from Line 6, Boss, Warm Audio, J.Rockett, and loads more.

If you're a Fender fan then $200 off guitars will be a tempting one, which includes select American Professional II and American Acoustasonic guitars. You can also grab yourself $100 off Squier, and get up to $30 off Champion guitar amplifiers.

Finally, if you head over to the Reverb Outlet you can get some fantastic deals on guitar pedals, including big savings on JHS Pedals, Wampler, Old Bloon Noise Endeavors, Darkglass, and loads more. These aren't second-hand deals either - although you can save there too - as the Reverb Outlet also features loads of brand-new gear.

That's it for this week, plenty to chew through if you're looking for a deal on guitar gear this week. As usual, we've hand-picked some of our absolute favorite deals for you below. Until next week, happy hunting!

J.Rockett Uni-Verb: Was $449.99, now $299.99

If you're looking for a classic Uni-Vibe sound then the J.Rockett Uni-Verb is an excellent choice. We love the footswitch to toggle between vibrato and chorus modes, and it offers a huge range of swoosh sounds that can be quick and sea-sick or slow and steady. The addition of a realistic-sounding spring reverb elevates it above Uni-vibe-only competitors, and the $150 discount at Musician's Friend makes it a strong contender for your next pedalboard addition.

Fender Champion 100: Was $399.99, now $369.99

A great choice for a first-time gigging amp, the Fender Champion 100 has a nice $30 over at the official Fender shop. This 2-channel modeling amp features clean and dirty channels with dedicated effects, and the clean channel makes an excellent pedal platform. It's plenty loud enough to compete with any drummer, and delivers excellent tones that can be used at home via the headphones out.

MXR Prime Distortion: Was $79.99, now $49.99

An excellent value pedal even at full price, the MXR Prime Distortion delivers a lot for very little money. It's got a nice $30 discount in the Guitar Center sale right now, taking it down just below the $50 mark. It's got plenty of bite with its overdrive and at certain settings will bloom just like a tube amp. Put simply, it's an absolute steal.

PRS SE Hollowbody II: Was $1,199, now $899

This absolute stunner of a guitar has got a huge $300 discount at Sweetwater at the moment. The PRS SE Hollowbody II is a super versatile instrument with that well-known PRS build quality. It features PRS' super comfortable wide-fat neck profile and two PAF-style humbuckers for superb playability and sound. Those looks as well...

Zvex Fat Fuzz Factory: Was $219, now $175.20

Already one of the most versatile fuzz pedals ever made, the Zvex Fat Fuzz Factory adds two extra modes to that of the original, allowing it to warp and distort frequencies to an even higher degree. Capable of producing everything from subtle drive to velcro-ripping fuzz tones, this Fuzz Factory has a tasty $43.80 discount at the Reverb Outlet, well worth it if you're in the market for a new fuzz pedal.

