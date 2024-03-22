Guitar World deals of the week: save $350 on a D'Angelico, $125 on Line 6, plus all the week's top deals on gear

Welcome back to your weekly dose of deals, brought to you by the guitar gear addicts here at Guitar World. We've been keeping our ear to the ground and eyes on the deals pages of all the biggest music gear retailers to bring you the very best bargains, handpicked by our expert team of musicians.

If you regularly check out Deals of the Week, you'll know all about the Musician's Friend Guitar Fest sale, which is giving guitarists up to 40% off a big selection of gear. Musician's Friend has also launched a Warehouse Clearance sale, with an extra 10% off for members and some great deals on open-box items.

In the UK, Andertons have launched their big Spring Sale which has some excellent savings on a massive range of guitars, pedals, and amps. There's up to £200 off Epiphone, a huge up to £490 off Chapman Guitars, and £380 off D'Angelico, so well worth a browse if you're on the other side of the Atlantic.

At Sweetwater their Live Sound Month marches onwards but ends on March 31st, so there's not much time to bag some excellent deals on wireless guitar systems, microphones, and PA systems. Meanwhile, Fender has launched a great deal for young guitar players, with 15% off Fender x Loog guitars giving an excellent way for young players to start for less.

That's it for big sales this week, but if that doesn't satiate you, we've handpicked a selection of our favorite gear below. Don't forget to check back next week for more of the best savings on guitar gear!

Editor's picks

Fender Player Tele: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Fguitars%2Ffender-player-telecaster-plus-top-maple-fingerboard-limited-edition-electric-guitar" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $829.99 , now $649.99

This ultra-popular Fender Player Tele has got a significant $180 discount in the Musician's Friend Guitar Fest sale. Featuring a stunning flame maple veneer, this versatile guitar is great for players who want to cover a lot of different styles.

Line 6 POD Go: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FLine-6%2FPOD-Go-Guitar-Multi-Effects-Processor-Black-1500000312437.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $499.99 , now $374.99

If you're looking to go amp-less but don't like tweaking lots of settings and messing around with computers, the Line 6 POD Go might just be the answer. Not only is it easy to use and packs in countless amp and effects models, but it's got a huge $125 discount over at Guitar Center, making it great value for money too.

Fender x Loog Tele: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqVf6/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fender.com%2Fen-US%2Flifestyle%2Fgifts-novelty%2Ffender-x-loog-telecaster-3-string-childrens-guitar%2F9190021089.html" data-link-merchant="fender.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $199 , now $169.15

If you've got a young child and want to get them started on the guitar, this super cool Fender x Loog Tele is a great way to get them playing. Featuring a short scale and three strings, it's also got a $29.85 discount in the Fender sale, bringing it down to just $169.15. A great option for <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/features/best-beginner-guitars" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="fender.com"" target="_blank">beginner guitar players.

D'Angelico Bedford: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Fguitars%2Fdangelico-premier-series-bedford-sh-limited-edition-electric-guitar-with-tremolo%2Fl83760000005000" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $799 , now $449

With an absolutely massive $350 discount in the Musician's Friend Guitar Fest Sale, this semi-hollow D'Angelico Premier Series Bedford is phenomenal value. Packing three Duncan-designed pickups in an HSS configuration, it's got bags of tonal versatility to go along with its stunning good looks.

Line 6 Relay G10SII: <a href="https://imp.i114863.net/c/221109/789347/11319?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweetwater.com%2Fstore%2Fdetail%2FRelayG10SII--line-6-relay-g10sii-digital-wireless-guitar-system" data-link-merchant="sweetwater.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $269.99 , now $229.99

One of our top picks for the <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/features/best-guitar-wireless-systems" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="sweetwater.com"" target="_blank">best guitar wireless systems, the Line 6 Relay G10SII delivers reliable wireless connectivity from the comfort of your pedalboard. It's currently got a $40 discount in the Sweetwater Live Sound Month, making it a great value way to add cable-free playing to your rig.

Soundtoys Decapitator: <a href="https://www.pluginboutique.com/product/2-Effects/44-Saturation/1801-Decapitator?a_aid=5ffdbe6f41253&data1=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="pluginboutique.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $199 , now $69

If you want to improve the quality of your recorded guitar, Soundtoys Decapitator is a must-have plugin. Reduced from $199 to just $69 at Plugin Boutique, you're saving a huge $130 on one of the most popular saturation plugins around. Saturation plugins let you increase the perceived volume of a sound without actually turning it up. It's a vital tool for mixing engineers and producers and will make your guitars and bass really cut through the mix.

Guitar sales to shop

