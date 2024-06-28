Guitar World deals of the week: save $460 on a Mesa/Boogie, $150 on an Epiphone, plus all the best Fourth of July sales

It's time to go bargain hunting again, and the Guitar World team has been hard at work pulling together some top-tier deals for you. Although the big summer sales haven't ramped up just yet, we're expecting them to arrive soon but in the meantime, we've got some super savings lined up for you.

Ending on June 26th, it's your last chance to bag up to 35% off acoustic guitars over at Guitar Center. There are still some great deals left on big names like Martin, Fender, and Breedlove, so if you want a bargain acoustic it's the place to be.

Electric Guitar Month is still ongoing at Musician's Friend, although we suspect it too will be ending soon. With up to 40% off guitar gear, there are some super deals on Gibson, Squier, Boss, and Epiphone still available, with a great selection of electric guitars, amps, and effects pedals seeing some hefty discounts.

That's it for guitar-centric sales at the moment, but if you're looking for some fresh software to up your recording game there are a couple of really big sales on at the moment. At Sweetwater their Software Flash Sale is offering a massive up to 87% off, with some plugins just $19. With big names like Universal Audio, Brainwox, Native Instruments, Arturia, and Eventide all available with significant discounts, whether you want to EQ your guitars or add some creative effects like delay and reverb you'll find a great deal.

At the official Waves website, there's another crazy good deal, with nearly every single Waves plugin available for just $29.99. There are 239 plugins in total available in the sale, with everything from the iconic Scheps Omni Channel to Waves' AI-powered vocal tuning up for grabs.

If you didn't find what you were looking for above, as usual, we've handpicked some of our favorite deals for you below. Make sure the check back next week and have a great weekend, happy hunting!

Welcome back to another bumper edition of Deals of the Week. We've got some massive savings for you this week thanks to some super Fourth of July sales, as well as a brand new way to access big savings on used gear. Let's get to it!

If you're struggling to get your hands on that piece of gear you want for a reasonable price, then you'll want to have a look at the brand-new Reverb Outlet. Promising minimum discounts of at least 20%, and often more than that, it's an awesome new option for all us deal hunters. It's an ever-changing offering, but we've already spotted some great deals on Martin, Korg, Marshall, Epiphone, and loads more big brands.

If you fancy celebrating the Fourth of July with a new instrument or accessory two big sales are happening over the next week or so. Musician's Friend currently has the largest potential savings with up to 40% off guitars, amps, and pedals. We've spotted some ace deals like $180 off a Fender Tele, and a gigantic $500 off a Gibson Les Paul Traditional, so there's plenty of big savings to be had.

Over at Guitar Center, there are some similarly large savings to be taken advantage of, with up to 30% off gear in their Fourth of July sale. It's only on until July 10th so you've got a limited time to get that new bit of kit you need, and there's loads of choice particularly if you're after a new electric guitar.

Stumped on what to get? Well, don't worry we've handpicked some of our favorite deals for you below as usual, with great savings on guitars, amps, pedals, and a super deal on some amp simulator software. Catch you next week for more big savings!

Editor's picks

Epiphone LP Custom P90: Was $799, now $649

This stunning Epiphone Les Paul Custom has got two P90 pickups for the ultimate in growling guitar tone, and with a huge $150 discount at Guitar Center, it's now even more tempting to pull the trigger on. Striking a beautiful balance between clean tones and overdriven ones, it's got a chunky neck on it too if you like that sort of thing.

Mesa/Boogie Mark Five:25: Was $2,299, now $1,839

Mesa/Boogie makes some of the finest amplifiers in the world, but they're not cheap. It's fairly unusual to see discounts on them, but our eyes immediately lit up when we saw this deal at Sweetwater. Even with an absolutely massive $460 off, it's still a serious investment, but if you want some of the best tube amp tones around, it's well worth it.

MXR Classic Overdrive: Was $69.99, $49.99

MXR pedals probably don't get all the plaudits they deserve and despite the relatively cheap price, this is a really nice TS-style overdrive pedal. It's pretty cheap anyway, but with a $20 discount at Guitar Center taking it just below the $50 mark, if you need a new overdrive pedal this is a great shout.

Peavey Invective MH Mini: $799.99, now $699.99

The Peavey MH Mini is one of our most highly-rated amplifiers for metal guitar playing. Small but mighty, it carries the spirit of a 6505 in a much more compact and usable form factor. With a nice $100 discount at Musician's Friend, it's amazing value for money, and was designed in conjunction with Misha Mansoor or Periphery, who knows a thing or two about monster guitar tones.

Line 6 Helix Native: Was $399.99, now $239.99

Although it's one of the best amp simulator software around, Line 6 Helix Native isn't cheap at full price. Thankfully then, it's got a huge 40% discount at Sweetwater at the moment, which takes the price down a more reasonable $239.99. That's $160 off the regular price which is great value for a huge range of quality modeled amps and effects.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

November has arrived and with it a flurry of early Black Friday deals have landed in our inboxes. We were expecting an influx but this year has already surpassed the expectations of the writing team here at Guitar World, with pretty much every retailer and many manufacturers either going all-in on their Black Friday sale or tempting us with some sweet early savings.

First up, Sweetwater's early Black Friday sale has landed offering massive savings of up to 70% off gear. Big hitters like Mesa/Boogie, Taylor Guitars, and Universal Audio all feature