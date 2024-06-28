Guitar World deals of the week: save $460 on a Mesa/Boogie, $150 on an Epiphone, plus all the best Fourth of July sales

It's time to go bargain hunting again, and the Guitar World team has been hard at work pulling together some top-tier deals for you. Although the big summer sales haven't ramped up just yet, we're expecting them to arrive soon but in the meantime, we've got some super savings lined up for you.

Ending on June 26th, it's your last chance to bag up to 35% off acoustic guitars over at Guitar Center. There are still some great deals left on big names like Martin, Fender, and Breedlove, so if you want a bargain acoustic it's the place to be.

Epiphone LP Custom P90: Was $799, now $649
This stunning Epiphone Les Paul Custom has got two P90 pickups for the ultimate in growling guitar tone, and with a huge $150 discount at Guitar Center, it's now even more tempting to pull the trigger on. Striking a beautiful balance between clean tones and overdriven ones, it's got a chunky neck on it too if you like that sort of thing.

Mesa/Boogie Mark Five:25: Was $2,299, now $1,839
Mesa/Boogie makes some of the finest amplifiers in the world, but they're not cheap. It's fairly unusual to see discounts on them, but our eyes immediately lit up when we saw this deal at Sweetwater. Even with an absolutely massive $460 off, it's still a serious investment, but if you want some of the best tube amp tones around, it's well worth it.

MXR Classic Overdrive: Was $69.99, $49.99
MXR pedals probably don't get all the plaudits they deserve and despite the relatively cheap price, this is a really nice TS-style overdrive pedal. It's pretty cheap anyway, but with a $20 discount at Guitar Center taking it just below the $50 mark, if you need a new overdrive pedal this is a great shout.

Peavey Invective MH Mini: $799.99, now $699.99
The Peavey MH Mini is one of our most highly-rated amplifiers for metal guitar playing. Small but mighty, it carries the spirit of a 6505 in a much more compact and usable form factor. With a nice $100 discount at Musician's Friend, it's amazing value for money, and was designed in conjunction with Misha Mansoor or Periphery, who knows a thing or two about monster guitar tones.

Line 6 Helix Native: Was $399.99, now $239.99
Although it's one of the best amp simulator software around, Line 6 Helix Native isn't cheap at full price. Thankfully then, it's got a huge 40% discount at Sweetwater at the moment, which takes the price down a more reasonable $239.99. That's $160 off the regular price which is great value for a huge range of quality modeled amps and effects.

