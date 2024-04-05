Guitar World deals of the week: save over $200 on Fender Player bundles, a price drop for the Boss Katana, plus an amazing deal on a Positive Grid Spark 40

Welcome back to Deals of the Week, the place where the Guitar World team recommends all our favorite deals from the past week. Even though there aren't many headline sales to talk about this week, we've found loads of big savings on great gear that will help ease the strain on your wallet. Let's get to it...

In what will be welcome news for pretty much any guitarist out there, the price of the legendary Boss Katana has gone down. It's across the board too, so you can get it from the majority of retailers in the US like Sweetwater, as well as in the UK at shops like Andertons.

Over at Guitar Center, there's a big sale on all things Yamaha, which includes reductions on some acoustic and bass guitars. The popular FG and APX series acoustic guitars have seen a discount, as well as the futuristic-looking 'Silent Guitar' and some TRBX basses too.

At the official Fender shop, there are some seriously good deals on Fender Player bundles. You can bag yourself a Fender Player Strat or Tele with gig bag, cable, strap, stand, clip-on tuner, and picks all at a hugely reduced price. They're excellent value for money if you're after a new guitar

Finally, at the IK Multimedia shop it's guitar month, with up to $100 off iRig and AXE I/O audio interfaces. If you're looking to get more seriously into recording guitar, or you just want a compact practice rig, it's a great opportunity to bag a quality piece of kit at a discounted price.

That's it for sales activity this week, but if that hasn't whet your appetite don't worry. We've handpicked some of our favorite deals for you below, with money off amps, guitars, accessories, and loads more. Don't forget to check back next week for more great deals!

Editor's picks

Boss Katana-50 MkII: <a href="https://imp.i114863.net/c/221109/789347/11319?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweetwater.com%2Fstore%2Fdetail%2FKata50mk2--boss-katana-50-mk2-50-25-0.5-watt-1x12-inch-cosm-combo-amp" data-link-merchant="sweetwater.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $269.99 , now $229.99

One of the most popular guitar amps in the world just got a price drop across the board so whether you're in the US, UK, or anywhere else, you can bag one for less. At Sweetwater this amp has got a tempting $40 discount, putting a brilliant-sounding amp within reach for even more guitar players.

Yamaha SLG200N: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FYamaha%2FNylon-String-Silent-Guitar-Dark-Red-Burst-1500000317736.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $749.99 , now $649.99

Playing one of Yamaha's Silent Guitars is a really enthralling experience, partly because of how quiet it is but also due to its light weight. With a direct headphone slot, it sounds absolutely incredible in stereo alongside some built-in effects that offer a glorious tone. It's got $100 off at Guitar Center in their big Yamaha sale, a great opportunity to pick up an unusual instrument for less.

Tanglewood Blackbird Orchestra: <a href="https://reverb.grsm.io/futureplc" data-link-merchant="reverb.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $209.99 , $99.99

One of our picks for the best acoustic guitars under $500, this small body acoustic is already great value at its regular price. Over at Reverb, it's got a massive $110 price drop, giving you an awesome acoustic for below $100.

Fender Player Strat Bundle: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqVf6/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fender.com%2Fen-US%2Fbundled-deals%2Fplayer-stratocaster-hss-bundle%2Fplayer-essentials-bundle-0144522515.html" data-link-merchant="fender.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,100.93 , now $889.99

Fender is currently selling a bunch of Player series guitar bundles with accessories at a discounted price over at their official store. For us, an HSS Strat is one of the most versatile options available, coming with a gig bag, guitar stand, picks, strap, cable, and clip-on tuner at a price well over $200 less than if you bought each item individually.

Positive Grid Spark 40: <a href="https://positivegrid.sjv.io/c/221109/1263347/15549?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.positivegrid.com%2Fproducts%2Fspark" data-link-merchant="positivegrid.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $299 , now $254

The amp that changed the game for practice and desktop amps has now got a $45 discount over at the Positive Grid website. If that's not enough to tempt you then how about a free bag for your new amp worth $60, and free shipping? It's a stonking deal on an incredible guitar amp, and well worth snapping up if you're in the market for a new practice tool.

IK Multimedia AXE I/O: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=37801&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ikmultimedia.com%2Fproducts%2Findex.php%3FA%3Daxe-io-amplitube-5-max-bundle%26R%3DINIT" data-link-merchant="ikmultimedia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $449.99 , now $349.99

One of our top picks for <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/features/best-guitar-audio-interfaces" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="ikmultimedia.com"" target="_blank">best guitar audio interfaces, the IK Multimedia AXE I/O is one of few devices specifically designed for recording guitars, with loads of features that will make your recorded tones that much better. It also comes bundled with Amplitube MAX and Tonex MAX, which gives you more great guitar tones than you'll know what to do with.

MXL V250 Condenser Mic: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Fpro-audio%2Fmxl-v250-condenser-microphone" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $199.99 , now $79.99

If you're looking to start recording guitar in the traditional sense, the MXL V250 condenser mic is a great option for guitar cabinets. Used in conjunction with a dynamic mic, it will help you capture a huge guitar sound by picking up the ambiance in the room. As well as working great on vocals or as a room mic, it's also got a massive $120 reduction in the Musician's Friend microphone sale.

Korg M1 Soft Synth: <a href="https://www.pluginboutique.com/product/1-Instruments/4-Synth/11198-M1?a_aid=5ffdbe6f41253&data1=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="pluginboutique.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Was $99.99 , $49.99

There inevitably comes a time in a guitarist's career when they start getting interested in synthesizers. Software synths are great for backing up your main instrument when composing songs, as well as just generally being fun to mess around with and create new and interesting sounds, without you having to commit to buying an expensive hardware version. One of Korg's most popular software synths has got a huge 50% reduction at Plugin Boutique at the moment, taking the price down to just $49.99. If you're not into the M1, there are plenty of others available for more esoteric or sound-design-type tones.

Guitar sales to shop

