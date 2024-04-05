Guitar World deals of the week: save over $200 on Fender Player bundles, a price drop for the Boss Katana, plus an amazing deal on a Positive Grid Spark 40

By Matt McCracken
Contributions from
Chris Barnes, Daryl Robertson
 published

We've got bags of savings for you this week, from guitars and amps to audio interfaces and microphones

Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

Welcome back to Deals of the Week, the place where the Guitar World team recommends all our favorite deals from the past week. Even though there aren't many headline sales to talk about this week, we've found loads of big savings on great gear that will help ease the strain on your wallet. Let's get to it...

In what will be welcome news for pretty much any guitarist out there, the price of the legendary Boss Katana has gone down. It's across the board too, so you can get it from the majority of retailers in the US like Sweetwater, as well as in the UK at shops like Andertons.

Boss Katana-50 MkII: Was $269.99, now $229.99

Boss Katana-50 MkII: <a href="https://imp.i114863.net/c/221109/789347/11319?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sweetwater.com%2Fstore%2Fdetail%2FKata50mk2--boss-katana-50-mk2-50-25-0.5-watt-1x12-inch-cosm-combo-amp" data-link-merchant="sweetwater.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $269.99, now $229.99
One of the most popular guitar amps in the world just got a price drop across the board so whether you're in the US, UK, or anywhere else, you can bag one for less. At Sweetwater this amp has got a tempting $40 discount, putting a brilliant-sounding amp within reach for even more guitar players.

View Deal
Yamaha SLG200N: Was $749.99, now $649.99

Yamaha SLG200N: <a href="https://guitar-center.pxf.io/c/221109/1125892/14264?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guitarcenter.com%2FYamaha%2FNylon-String-Silent-Guitar-Dark-Red-Burst-1500000317736.gc" data-link-merchant="guitarcenter.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $749.99, now $649.99
Playing one of Yamaha's Silent Guitars is a really enthralling experience, partly because of how quiet it is but also due to its light weight. With a direct headphone slot, it sounds absolutely incredible in stereo alongside some built-in effects that offer a glorious tone. It's got $100 off at Guitar Center in their big Yamaha sale, a great opportunity to pick up an unusual instrument for less.

View Deal
Tanglewood Blackbird Orchestra: $209.99, $99.99

Tanglewood Blackbird Orchestra: <a href="https://reverb.grsm.io/futureplc" data-link-merchant="reverb.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$209.99, $99.99
One of our picks for the best acoustic guitars under $500, this small body acoustic is already great value at its regular price. Over at Reverb, it's got a massive $110 price drop, giving you an awesome acoustic for below $100.

View Deal
Fender Player Strat Bundle: $1,100.93, now $889.99

Fender Player Strat Bundle: <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1011lqVf6/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fender.com%2Fen-US%2Fbundled-deals%2Fplayer-stratocaster-hss-bundle%2Fplayer-essentials-bundle-0144522515.html" data-link-merchant="fender.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,100.93, now $889.99
Fender is currently selling a bunch of Player series guitar bundles with accessories at a discounted price over at their official store. For us, an HSS Strat is one of the most versatile options available, coming with a gig bag, guitar stand, picks, strap, cable, and clip-on tuner at a price well over $200 less than if you bought each item individually.

View Deal
Positive Grid Spark 40: Was $299, now $254

Positive Grid Spark 40: <a href="https://positivegrid.sjv.io/c/221109/1263347/15549?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.positivegrid.com%2Fproducts%2Fspark" data-link-merchant="positivegrid.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $299, now $254
The amp that changed the game for practice and desktop amps has now got a $45 discount over at the Positive Grid website. If that's not enough to tempt you then how about a free bag for your new amp worth $60, and free shipping? It's a stonking deal on an incredible guitar amp, and well worth snapping up if you're in the market for a new practice tool.

View Deal
IK Multimedia AXE I/O: Was $449.99, now $349.99

IK Multimedia AXE I/O: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=37801&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ikmultimedia.com%2Fproducts%2Findex.php%3FA%3Daxe-io-amplitube-5-max-bundle%26R%3DINIT" data-link-merchant="ikmultimedia.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $449.99, now $349.99
One of our top picks for <a href="https://www.guitarworld.com/features/best-guitar-audio-interfaces" data-link-merchant="guitarworld.com"" data-link-merchant="ikmultimedia.com"" target="_blank">best guitar audio interfaces, the IK Multimedia AXE I/O is one of few devices specifically designed for recording guitars, with loads of features that will make your recorded tones that much better. It also comes bundled with Amplitube MAX and Tonex MAX, which gives you more great guitar tones than you'll know what to do with.

View Deal
MXL V250 Condenser Mic: Was $199.99, now $79.99

MXL V250 Condenser Mic: <a href="https://musicians-friend.pxf.io/c/221109/1127581/14291?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.musiciansfriend.com%2Fpro-audio%2Fmxl-v250-condenser-microphone" data-link-merchant="musiciansfriend.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $199.99, now $79.99
If you're looking to start recording guitar in the traditional sense, the MXL V250 condenser mic is a great option for guitar cabinets. Used in conjunction with a dynamic mic, it will help you capture a huge guitar sound by picking up the ambiance in the room. As well as working great on vocals or as a room mic, it's also got a massive $120 reduction in the Musician's Friend microphone sale.

View Deal
Korg M1 Soft Synth: Was $99.99, $49.99

Korg M1 Soft Synth: <a href="https://www.pluginboutique.com/product/1-Instruments/4-Synth/11198-M1?a_aid=5ffdbe6f41253&data1=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="pluginboutique.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Was $99.99, $49.99
There inevitably comes a time in a guitarist's career when they start getting interested in synthesizers. Software synths are great for backing up your main instrument when composing songs, as well as just generally being fun to mess around with and create new and interesting sounds, without you having to commit to buying an expensive hardware version. One of Korg's most popular software synths has got a huge 50% reduction at Plugin Boutique at the moment, taking the price down to just $49.99. If you're not into the M1, there are plenty of others available for more esoteric or sound-design-type tones.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer at Guitar World and has been playing guitar as his main instrument for well over 20 years. He also plays drums, bass, and keys – producing out of his home studio in Manchester, UK. He has previously worked for Dawsons Music, Northwest Guitars, and freelanced for various magazines and blogs, writing reviews, how-to's, and features. When he's not downloading the latest VSTs or justifying yet another guitar pedal purchase, you'll find him making a racket with Northern noise hounds JACKALS.

With contributions from