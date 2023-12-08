Guitar World deals of the week: there's still time to save big on guitar gear with these last-minute deals

The big Black Friday sales bonanza has been and gone, but if you somehow managed to miss out, or you just need a last-minute gift for a guitar player in your life, this weekend is probably your last chance to grab something that will arrive in time for the big day.

There are two major retailers with sales still going, so you can still take advantage of up to 35% off gear at Guitar Center, or an even healthier up to 40% reduction over at Musician's Friend. Whilst the majority of the major sales have come to a close, there are still some super deals out there if you look hard enough.

One of our favorites this week has to be a massive 75% discount on a Fender Play Annual Plan, giving you a year's worth of top-quality guitar lessons for just $37.50. All you need to do is enter the code 'holidays75' when you check out and you'll also get a handy 10% discount on gear for the year.

To make things easier for any last-minute shoppers out there, we've rounded up the very best sales that are still live on music gear in one handy place for you. Further down you'll find some of the top picks from the team here at Guitar World.

Guitar sales to shop

Editor's picks

Editor's pick Fender Play: 75% off Annual Plan

If you're looking to improve your playing in the new year, or you just got your first guitar and want some top notch tuition, this fantastic deal from Fender will see you save 75% on a year's worth of lessons. Ordinarily priced at $149.99, you can get this deal for just $37.50 when you use the code 'holidays75' at checkout.

Schecter C-1 Platinum: Was $749 , now $599

If you want a proper metal guitar this Christmas, the Schecter C-1 Platinum is excellent value for money at Guitar Center thanks to a $150 discount. Packing two powerful EMG humbuckers, it'll deliver a cutting tone with excellent sustain, perfect for powerful riffing.

Universal Audio Volt 2 Studio: Was $319 , now $129

If you're looking to get a recording rig up and running for the new year, the Universal Audio Volt 2 Studio pack gives you everything you need. Featuring a Volt 2 audio interface, condenser microphone, and studio headphones. With a whopping $190 discount at Reverb, this may be a B-stock unit, but you'll get a full warranty as if it were new, making it one of the best deals on recording gear we've seen this year.

Epiphone Les Paul Special II: Was $269 , now $199

Perfect for the beginner guitar players out there, the Epiphone Les Paul Special II has got a healthy $70 discount. It's got a limited edition finish and a stunning flamed maple top that looks fantastic, with the sound to match thanks to twin Epiphone humbuckers.

Fender Jurt Cobain Jag-Stang: $1,349.99, $1,079.99

Fender has just slashed the price of one of the most recognizable and unique signature models in their range - the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang. Perfect for fans of alt-rock, this guitar embodies the rebellious nature of the Nirvana frontman perfectly and more than delivers on tone and playability. With a £270 saving at Fender, it's a perfect match for the player who likes things a little different.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

