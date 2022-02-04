Harley Benton releases downsized, 1x12” G112A-FR active FRFR cabinet

Harley Benton has released the G112A-FR – a super-compact, 1x12” version of its 2x12” G212A-FR Full-Range Flat-Response guitar amp cabinet.

As the name suggests, the downsized offering houses a single, custom-voiced 12-inch woofer that works in tandem with a one-inch HF compression driver – a pairing that promises to provide “absolute sonic clarity”.

The active speaker cabinet has been dubbed by the brand as the ideal modelling companion, and vows to faithfully reproduce your digital guitar tones.

Harley Benton has also seriously streamlined the G112A-FR’s control layout. The G212A-FR was already fairly bare bones – only six knobs adorned the top – but its smaller sibling arrives with only three parameters.

Volume, Resonance and Presence knobs are the only controls to be found on the G112A-FR, save the flush Mute button and LED. This lines up alongside further LEDs for Signal and Peak, which let users keep an eye on their signal levels.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

It’s immensely simple, but, as per Harley Benton, it’s said to be all you need to give your digital modeled tones a “final polish”.

In terms of the nitty gritty, the amp offers a frequency range of 100Hz to 20kHz, and features balanced XLR and 6.35-inch TRS jack input connections.

As a neat little extra, the active cabinet’s rear has been angled slightly, meaning it can be tilted and used as a wedge monitor if desired.

The G112A-FR is available now for $222.

To find out more, visit Harley Benton.

It’s been a hectic start to 2022 for Harley Benton so far. Not only has it unveiled the $148 double-bound TE-62DB, it's also lifted the curtains on its none-more-metal ST-20HH Active SBK, which rings up at just $143.