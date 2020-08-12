Harley Benton introduces sub-$300 SC-Custom II single-cut

Avid Guitar World readers know how we feel about Harley Benton’s super-affordable guitars. With that in mind, the company has unveiled their newest budget electric guitar design, the very Les Paul-like SC-Custom II.

The new line updates the SC-Custom with a re-designed neck joint for better fret access and a new roasted jatoba fretboard.

A range of options are available, including Roswell passive or dual active humbuckers, P-90s , a left-handed version, a Tune-O-Matic bridge or Floyd Rose 1000 trem, 22 or 24 frets and more.

Image 1 of 5 SC-Custom II Active White (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 5 SC-Custom II Silver Burst (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 5 SC-Custom II Paradise Flame (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 5 SC-Custom II LH Vintage Black (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 5 of 5 SC-Custom II Ocean Flame (Image credit: Harley Benton)

All guitars in the series feature a mahogany body and neck, while the “core” versions boast a mahogany body with a AAAA flame maple veneer top and two splittable Roswell passive humbuckers, a 22-fret mahogany neck and quality nickel hardware.

Finishes include Ocean Flame, Lemon Flame, Lemon Burst , Paradise Flame, Vintage Black and White.

For more information head to Harley Benton.