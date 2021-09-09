Harley Benton's new $39 Lightcases seek to provide the “protection of a hardcase with the flexibility of a gigbag”

Continuing its run of fresh, ultra-affordable guitar gear – which this year has included a new $68 wireless guitar system, a sub-$500 semi-hollow single-cut, the Aeolus, and a new series of exotic wood acoustics, to name a mere handful, Harley Benton has launched a new range of lightweight guitar cases.

Combining the “protection of a hard case with the flexibility of a gigbag”, Harley Benton's Lightcases are available in four versions for electric guitars, classical guitars, dreadnought acoustic guitars and electric basses.

As Harley Benton explains, gigbags offer a relatively inexpensive transport solution for instruments and can be carried on a musician's back like a rucksack. Hardcases on the other hand are built for heavy-duty touring and are often “prohibitively expensive” for players on a budget.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The company's new Lightcases seek to bridge this gap, offering musicians both portability and peace of mind at an inexpensive price point.

The cases are built using a rugged, water-resistant nylon exterior, which clothes a high-density foam padding layer designed to absorb “even the most brutal of knocks and impacts”. Plush black velvet lines the interior of the cases, with two internal compartments for storing guitar accessories.

Both gigbag- and hardcase-style methods of transportation are included, with detachable padded shoulder straps and a rugged carrying handle on the side of each case.

The cases designed for electric guitar and bass are available now for $39 each, while the cases for classical acoustics and dreadnought acoustics are both $34. For more information, head to Thomann.