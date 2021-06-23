Harley Benton introduces sub-$400 Marquess range of 4- and 5-string bass guitars

After recently releasing the semi-cut Aelous and headless Dullahan electric guitars, Harley Benton has expanded its bass guitar range with the all-new royalty-inspired Marquess lineup.

Playing with the regal theme, the brand has boldly declared its lofty ambitions for the new models, which it claims deliver "a sound, feel and look that's fit for kings and queens of the bass guitar".

Arriving as four- and five-string iterations, the sub-$400 Marquess basses all feature an angular sungkai body with flame maple top, as well as five-piece maple/padauk neck.

The bolt-on neck features a modern-C profile, and is paired with an amaranth fingerboard that comes equipped with 24 Jumbo frets. Each bass also boasts a 16” fretboard radius, black graphite nut, and JinHo JB-150 die cast tuners.

Image 1 of 3 Harley Benton Marquess Blue Stain four-string (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 Harley Benton Marquess Sunburst Stain four-string (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 Harley Benton Marquess Black Stain four-string (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Other universal appointments include a Sung-II bridge – a BB007 HT for the four-strings and BB008 HT for the five-strings – and a tone control layout featuring two volume controls, a bass boost/cut and a treble boost/cut.

Despite the identical control system, each model sports a different set of pickups. The four-strings feature a G&B JB bridge and G&B PB neck, while the five-strings boast two G&B Soapbar 5ST Epoxy covered pickups.

Each model is available in a choice of three colorways – Blue Stain, Black Stain and Sunburst Stain.

Image 1 of 3 Harley Benton Marquess Black Stain five-string (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 Harley Benton Marquess Blue Stain in five-string (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 Harley Benton Marquess Sunburst Stain five-string (Image credit: Harley Benton)

The four-string and five-string Marquess models are available now for $304 and $355, respectively.

For more information, head over to Harley Benton.