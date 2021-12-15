Harley Benton updates its practice amp line with HB-40MFX and HB-20MFX modeling amps, starting from $99

In the guitar gear industry, few brands release quite as many budget products as Harley Benton. In a busy year, the company has released everything from high-performance electric guitars and highly decorated ukuleles to innovative carry cases and multi-effects units, and now, it has expanded its guitar amp offering with a duo of new practice amps.

The 40-watt HB-40MFX and 20-watt HB-20MFX aim to make practicing guitar “inspiring, convenient and fun”, and are therefore packed with features conducive to woodshedding.

These include five unique amp voicings – Clean, Crunch, Lead, OD1 and OD2 – as well as five onboard adjustable effects: Reverb, Delay, Chorus, Phaser and Modulation. There are also four fully programmable preset banks for saving and recalling tones.

In terms of basic features, both amps sport Gain and Volume knobs and a three-band EQ, as well as an aux input, headphone output and Bluetooth functionality for playing along with backing tracks. There's even an onboard tuner.

The HB-40MFX and HB-20MFX are available now for $121 and $99, respectively.

To find out more, visit Harley Benton.