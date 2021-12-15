Trending

Harley Benton updates its practice amp line with HB-40MFX and HB-20MFX modeling amps, starting from $99

The uber-affordable combos feature onboard effects, five amp models Bluetooth connectivity and an onboard tuner

In the guitar gear industry, few brands release quite as many budget products as Harley Benton. In a busy year, the company has released everything from high-performance electric guitars and highly decorated ukuleles to innovative carry cases and multi-effects units, and now, it has expanded its guitar amp offering with a duo of new practice amps.

The 40-watt HB-40MFX and 20-watt HB-20MFX aim to make practicing guitar “inspiring, convenient and fun”, and are therefore packed with features conducive to woodshedding.

These include five unique amp voicings – Clean, Crunch, Lead, OD1 and OD2 – as well as five onboard adjustable effects: Reverb, Delay, Chorus, Phaser and Modulation. There are also four fully programmable preset banks for saving and recalling tones.

In terms of basic features, both amps sport Gain and Volume knobs and a three-band EQ, as well as an aux input, headphone output and Bluetooth functionality for playing along with backing tracks. There's even an onboard tuner.

The HB-40MFX and HB-20MFX are available now for $121 and $99, respectively.

To find out more, visit Harley Benton.

