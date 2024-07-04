Harley Benton has already dropped the best-value Strat copies of the year – now it looks to do the same for single-cuts with the overhauled SC-Custom III range

By
published

The cent-saving Les Paul copies start from less than $350 and offer a range of top notch specs, from stainless steel frets to active humbuckers and Floyd Rose bridges.

Harley Benton SC-Custom III
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Having already dropped what we're calling the best value electric guitars of 2024 with its Strat-style ST Modern line, Harley Benton has now turned its attention to cent-saving Les Paul copies that start from $326.

The SC-Custom III series is an update from the hugely popular SC-Custom II line, with four available variants that each offer different visuals, vibes and specs.

