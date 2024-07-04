Harley Benton has already dropped the best-value Strat copies of the year – now it looks to do the same for single-cuts with the overhauled SC-Custom III range

Having already dropped what we're calling the best value electric guitars of 2024 with its Strat-style ST Modern line, Harley Benton has now turned its attention to cent-saving Les Paul copies that start from $326.

The SC-Custom III series is an update from the hugely popular SC-Custom II line, with four available variants that each offer different visuals, vibes and specs.

All feature meranti (Philippine mahogany) bodies and necks, as well as roasted jatoba fretboards. Meanwhile, 22 medium jumbo stainless steel frets – a nice premium addition that you don't usually see at this price point – promise “a smooth and comfortable playing experience”.

Otherwise, the spec sheet has been shaken up depending on which model you go for.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The standard flame maple veneer-topped SC-Custom III, as well the plain Active and P90 versions, all serve up a fixed WSC bridge and tailpiece in keeping with the Les Paul style, along with an ABS nut, Grover tuners, and a 24.72" scale length.

The SC-Custom III FR, meanwhile, distinguishes itself with a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo. It’s always a rare treat to see a Floyd on an LP-style build (especially one that's so affordable). Neal Schon will be happy.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

While the Active and P90 models come loaded with (you guessed it) Harley Benton’s take on active humbuckers and P-90s respectively, the other two models are powered by Tesla Alnico-V pickups.

They are said to “mimic the classic humbuckers of old, with enough grit and bite for the modern era”.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has been generous with its regular SC-Custom III colorway options, with Vintage Black Satin (also available left-handed), Lemon Flame, Ocean Flame, Purple Burst, Desert Burst, Satin Paradise, and Gold Top all available.

The other models offer monochrome finishes. The P90 comes in Gloss Black, and the FR sports a Vintage Black, while the Active is available in both Vintage Black and White.

“The SC-Custom III models are designed for players who demand a rock-solid instrument that is versatile, whether it’s for laying down smooth grooves or unleashing fiery riffs,” says Harley Benton.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The SC-Custom III starts from $326, with the rest of the series weighing in between $348 and $489.

Head to Harley Benton to learn more.

The firm has also given bassists some attention, too, having recently released a new series of four- and five-string Fender-inspired bass guitars. Prices start at $207