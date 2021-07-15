Head back to school with the ultimate guitar tone as Positive Grid offers $40 off Spark amp and 50% off BIAS software

Now, this is the kind of homework we can get on board with! Turn your guitar practice session from a dull, tedious experience into a joyous jam session with this fantastic desktop guitar amp offer. At the end of the day, the guitar is supposed to be exciting, and practice amps don't come much more thrilling than the Positive Grid Spark, which is currently $40 off over at Positive Grid with code STENOFF - and that includes a free gig bag.

At a reduced price of only $259, the Spark comes equipped with Positive Grid's celebrated BIAS tone engine, granting access to an array of impressive amp tones and studio-quality effects. Things get pushed up a gear once you pair the amp to the Spark smartphone app, which opens up over 10,000 FX presets assembled by expert studio engineers.

We would be happy with just this incredible deal, but the folks over at Positive Grid have another offer up their sleeve. You can bag yourself 50% off all of their acclaimed guitar software. So whether you are seeking an epic deal on BIAS FX 2, BIAS Amp 2, BIAS Pedal, you've got it!

This is a limited time offer, so be quick! You have until 1st August to take full advantage of this bargain.

Positive Grid Spark: $40 off + FREE bag with code STENOFF

Even without a back to school discount, the Positive Grid Spark is incredible value for money, making $40 off and free bag a no-brainer. Featuring over 10,000 seriously impressive amp sounds courtesy of the BIAS tone engine and intelligent Bluetooth connectivity, the Spark is so much more than just a practice amp. Use coupon code STENOFF to apply the extra $10 off. View Deal

BIAS Guitar Software: Get 50% off with code BTENOFF

It's not just a fantastic amplifier that's on offer. Positive Grid is also offering 50% off its award-winning software. In addition, BIAS FX 2 allows you to play through a massive library of high-quality guitar effects, while BIAS Amp gives you the ability to play through some of the most sought after amps in the world - and even create your own! Finally, there's BIAS Pedal for the stomp box aficionado, which allows you to build the ultimate pedalboard. View Deal