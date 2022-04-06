Unpack the wizardry of Helen Ibe and Ruben Wan's funky acoustic Destiny's Child, David Bowie covers

Earlier this week, Martin – in partnership with Guitar World – launched the No Limits Challenge, a contest that sees eight YouTube-savvy guitarists face off against one another and cover tunes you wouldn't normally associate with an acoustic, using one of the company's offset SC models.

The first of the contest's quarterfinal matchups – each of which involves two guitarists covering classics from a particular genre – saw Ruben Wan and Helen Ibe tackle Destiny's Child's Say My Name and David Bowie's Fame, respectively.

We've recruited GW's resident tech/gear guru Paul Riario and video editor Alan Chaput to dissect the covers and share their thoughts on the performances. You can check out their commentary above.

Alan and Paul might be our judges, but they don't actually choose the winner of each face-off. That distinction belongs to you! Check out our breakdown of the covers above – and/or give each of them a spin below without the commentary – scroll down to the box at the bottom of the article, and cast a ballot for your favorite.

The winners in all four quarterfinal matchups – the other three of which are '80s rock, '90s rock and classic rock-themed, respectively – will advance to a semifinal round, where they'll be divided into two genre-based face-offs. The winners of those, of course, will advance to the finals.

Be sure to check back next week for the next quarterfinal matchup.