Here are the top Fender electric guitar and bass deals this Prime Day

Fender has so many ranges and models that occasionally retailers need to clear out stock to make way for The Big F’s Next Big Launch. What that means for us is whopping great electric guitar and bass bargains.

This Prime Day has been no exception, with a bevy of Fender and Squier models seeing considerable discounts over the eagerly anticipated shopping period.

For seasoned players, we’ve spotted a Road Worn ’50s Tele and a bunch of Player Stratocasters worth snapping up, while beginners will find a number of Squiers ideal for taking your first steps in guitar.

Bassists can opt for a limited-edition Player Precision Bass or a very nicely spec’d Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass with dual humbuckers.

Electric guitars

Fender Road Worn ’50s Tele (Metallic Purple): $1,099, $899

Just look at it: this relic’d Metallic Purple stunner is a verified rarity on the Telecaster market, and with $200 slashed off the asking price, it’s a damn good deal to boot. Two Tex-Mex single coils, a three-saddle bridge and Road Worn maple neck seal this particularly good deal.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster, Black: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

Looking to snag that David Gilmour swag for less? This limited-edition black Player Strat is your ticket to Pink Floyd vibes, while its trio of articulate single coils will have your leads shining. This is a crazy diamond of a deal.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: now only $149.99

In the market for your first electric guitar? You won't go far wrong with a Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $599.99

Save $160 on this stunning Fender electric. The guitar features an alder body with a flame maple top finished in a gorgeous blue burst. With a maple fretboard, HSS pickup configuration and two tone knobs, this guitar has the looks and the tone.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Candy Red Burst): $599.99

This guitar was $729.99. Today you can save $130 and pick up a true bargain. An alder body, Pau Ferro fretboard and HSS pickup configuration are the best features of this fantastic guitar.View Deal

Squier Affinity Stratocaster in Surf Green: now only $199.99

Get your hands on this fantastic beginner electric guitar for under $200 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. With a lightweight alder body and comfortable C-shaped modern maple neck, the Squier Affinity Stratocaster is built for hours of comfortable practicing.View Deal

Bass guitars

Fender Special Ed. Deluxe PJ Bass Seafoam Pearl $899 $799

Looking to eke extra tones from your P-Bass? The PJ Bass is the answer, combining Precision and Jazz Bass pickups in one instrument. This very special PJ Bass goes one further, teaming a P-Bass body with a ’70s Jazz Bass neck, complete with block inlays. $100 has been slashed off the asking price for this Seafoam Pearl-finished model at Guitar Center, making it an absolute steal.View Deal

Squier Classic Vibe ’70s Precision Bass Surf Green $399 $329

If you’re looking to take your first steps in bass, there is no better brand than Squier, and this Classic Vibe Precision Bass is an absolute winner, with a Fender-designed Alnico split-coil pickup, and a slim, comfortable C-shaped neck. And with $70 off over at Guitar Center, there has never been a better time to buy.View Deal

Fender Player Precision Bass, Ocean Turquoise: $725 $599

Not only can you not get this especially stunning example of a Precision Bass anywhere but Guitar Center, but it’s available with a tidy $125 knocked off the asking price. Classic P-Bass looks and playability should make this a shoo-in for your bass collection.View Deal

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

This tricked-out take on the Jazz Bass is available with a whopping $80 discount, bringing prices down to $399 for a four-string, and $449 for a five-string. Even better, this active humbucker-loaded bass is available in four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes – Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin – complete with roasted maple necks and fingerboards.View Deal

Acoustic guitars

Get $50 off Fender's Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat

For just $449.99 at Sweetwater, you're getting an acoustic with arresting looks, a Fishman Presys III preamp system and guitar tuner, a Graph Tech Nubone saddle, gold hardware, Armstrong's signature Hellcat and double skulls inlay design, and a whole lot more.View Deal

