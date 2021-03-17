Ibanez unveils the latest addition to its hollow-bodied Artcore Expressionist range, the versatile AMH90

Ibanez has greatly expanded its lineup of solidbody electric guitars in early 2021, with 15 new RG models, 7-string and rosewood fingerboard additions to the AZ series and new Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and JB Brubaker signature guitars among the highlights of its product announcements.

Now, the Japanese guitar giant has shown some love to its range of hollow-bodied models, adding the brand-new AMH90 to its Artcore Expressionist line.

Available in two finishes – Black or Cherry Red Flat – the AMH90's key construction points include an all-linden body, three-piece nyatoh/maple neck and 22-fret bound Macassar ebony fingerboard with abalone dot inlays.

Electronics include a pair of Ibanez Super 58 humbucking pickups, controlled via two volume and two tone knobs, a three-way selector switch and an Ibanez-designed Tri-sound switch, which gives each pickup three different voices.

Other features include a Gibraltar Performer bridge, VT06 tailpiece, a plastic nut and gold hardware.

The AMH90 is available now for $699. For more information, head over to Ibanez.