IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube X-Gear range is one of the pedal world’s best kept secrets – and they’re $100 off for Black Friday

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

The X-Time Delay, X-Space Reverb, X-Vibe Modulation and X-Drive Distortion are IK’s answer to Strymon – and they might just be the most versatile pedals you buy this year

IK Multimedia AmpliTube X-Gear pedals
(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Pedal addicts, we’ve unearthed one of the best Black Friday guitar deals for your pedalboard: IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube X-Gear pedals – one of the great unsung ranges in the stompbox universe – have had an almighty $129 slashed off the price at Sweetwater.

All four pedals in the lineup – the X-Drive, X-Time, X-Space and X-Vibe – feature IK Multimedia’s award-winning algorithms and are reduced from $329 to $229 – that’s a tasty $100 off.

IK Multimedia AmpliTube pedals: $329

IK Multimedia AmpliTube pedals: $329 $229
Equip your pedalboard with a wealth of new tones with this killer deal on IK Multimedia’s feature-packed (and just a little bit Strymon-inspired) AmpliTube X-Gear pedals. The X-Drive overdrive, X-Time delay, X-Space reverb and X-Vibe modulation each boast 16 cutting-edge algorithms, a trio of footswitches and an aluminum chassis – and now feature a tasty $100 off at Sweetwater.

View Deal

Now, we’re not going to deny the Strymon influence here: the aluminum chassis, trio of footswitches and neat lil’ screen certainly echo the company’s oh-so-desirable designs, but bring their own flavor with 16 effects apiece, focusing on overdrive, delay, reverb and modulation tones, respectively.

There are a wealth of onboard controls to tweak your sounds, as well as up to 300 presets when you hook the pedals up to a computer.

Speaking of, the X-Gear designs feature smart recording and live integration: five cabinet impulse responses are onboard for direct connection to an interface, powered cab or PA – that’s a handy feature, especially if you need a backup option in case your amp cuts out mid-gig.

Add in full MIDI connectivity, expression pedal input and stereo inputs and outputs, and these pedals are kitted out for just about anything.

Oh, and we nearly forgot to mention that you also get AmpliTube 5 SE thrown into the bargain. Cheers, IK!

You can head over to Sweetwater right now to grab these versatile stompboxes – it could well be the best pedalboard investment you’ve made all year.

Looking for more irresistible stompbox savings? Mosey on over to our guide to the best Black Friday guitar pedal deals.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.