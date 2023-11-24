IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube X-Gear range is one of the pedal world’s best kept secrets – and they’re $100 off for Black Friday

Pedal addicts, we’ve unearthed one of the best Black Friday guitar deals for your pedalboard: IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube X-Gear pedals – one of the great unsung ranges in the stompbox universe – have had an almighty $129 slashed off the price at Sweetwater.

All four pedals in the lineup – the X-Drive, X-Time, X-Space and X-Vibe – feature IK Multimedia’s award-winning algorithms and are reduced from $329 to $229 – that’s a tasty $100 off.

IK Multimedia AmpliTube pedals: $329 $229

Equip your pedalboard with a wealth of new tones with this killer deal on IK Multimedia’s feature-packed (and just a little bit Strymon-inspired) AmpliTube X-Gear pedals. The X-Drive overdrive, X-Time delay, X-Space reverb and X-Vibe modulation each boast 16 cutting-edge algorithms, a trio of footswitches and an aluminum chassis – and now feature a tasty $100 off at Sweetwater.

Now, we’re not going to deny the Strymon influence here: the aluminum chassis, trio of footswitches and neat lil’ screen certainly echo the company’s oh-so-desirable designs, but bring their own flavor with 16 effects apiece, focusing on overdrive, delay, reverb and modulation tones, respectively.

There are a wealth of onboard controls to tweak your sounds, as well as up to 300 presets when you hook the pedals up to a computer.

Speaking of, the X-Gear designs feature smart recording and live integration: five cabinet impulse responses are onboard for direct connection to an interface, powered cab or PA – that’s a handy feature, especially if you need a backup option in case your amp cuts out mid-gig.

Add in full MIDI connectivity, expression pedal input and stereo inputs and outputs, and these pedals are kitted out for just about anything.

Oh, and we nearly forgot to mention that you also get AmpliTube 5 SE thrown into the bargain. Cheers, IK!

You can head over to Sweetwater right now to grab these versatile stompboxes – it could well be the best pedalboard investment you’ve made all year.

