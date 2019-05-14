Trending

Iron Maiden Share Fiery “Flight of Icarus” Live Performance Video

The band is currently out on the Legacy of the Beast world tour.

Iron Maiden have shared a pro-shot video of "Flight Of Icarus" from their current Legacy of the Beast tour.

You can check out the clip above.

As previously reported, the Legacy of the Beast tour will hit 33 cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning in July 2019. 

Commented singer Bruce Dickinson: “We’re excited to return to North America and share the Legacy of the Beast Tour with all our friends there! We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year. 

"The production is based on our mobile game, The Legacy of the Beast, which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs. It is not that easy designing different Worlds on stage and we put a huge amount of work into this to make it work and the end result we feel is our most spectacular and certainly the most complex show to date. We’ve got all kinds of crazy things going on, including a replica Spitfire plane dominating the stage during ‘Aces High,’ tons of pyro, a giant Icarus, muskets, claymores and some truly marvelous flame-throwers which I have a hell of a lot of fun with, as you will see! And of course we have Eddie, as you’ve never seen him before, and absolutely loads of other surprises. I’ve had the time of my life playing with all these magnificent props on stage, it’s been fantastic, we can’t wait to bring this show to you!”

Added bassist Steve Harris: “We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like ‘Flight of Icarus,’ ‘Sign of the Cross’ and 'The Clansman’ with songs we know the fans want to hear like ‘The Trooper,’ ‘2 Minutes to Midnight,’ ‘The Number of the Beast,’ ‘Fear of the Dark,’ ‘Run to the Hills,’ ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’ and othersreflecting the journey through the different themes of the show. The whole band is really enjoying this tour and we are really looking forward to seeing everybody again!”

Support on the 2019 tour comes from The Raven Age. Additionally, Fozzy  will be guests for the Banc of California Stadium show in Los Angeles. 

Legacy of the Beast 2019 North American tour dates:

Jul. 18 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center 

Jul. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheater At Lakewood 

Jul. 22 - Charlotte, NC - Pnc Music Pavilion 

Jul. 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live 

Jul. 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center+ 

Jul. 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center* 

Aug. 01 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center 

Aug. 03 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre 

Aug. 05 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre 

Aug. 07 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre 

Aug. 09 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage 

Aug. 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage 

Aug. 13 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center 

Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center 

Aug. 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Ppg Paints Arena 

Aug. 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena 

Aug. 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 

Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center 

Aug. 26 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center* 

Aug. 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell Mts Place 

Aug. 30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place 

Aug. 31 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome 

Sep. 03 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena 

Sep. 05 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome 

Sep. 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center 

Sep. 09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center 

Sep. 10 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena 

Sep. 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Mgm Grand Garden Arena 

Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc Of California Stadium 

Sep. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena* 

Sep. 19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater 

Sep. 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion 

Sep. 22 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 

Sep. 25 - San Antonio, TX - At&T Center